According to anonymous sources, local liberal man Penn Millikers proposed to his girlfriend but has refused to reveal his position on adultery until after the wedding is over.The staunch Democrat said he wants the woman to marry him but won't reveal his position on adultery until the marriage is finalized.Other things he refuses to reveal his position on include taking showers, putting socks in the hamper, going out drinking with the boys every night, and watching sports all day while he ignores his family."You'll find out my positions on these issues once we are married."