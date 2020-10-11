Walker had been involved in the sale of drugs, according to messages recovered from his phone by police.

Walker told investigators that he and Breonna were 'scared to death' when they heard banging on the door on March 13 and he feared it was her drug-dealing ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.

Breonna asked who was at the door by screaming 'loud at the top of her lungs', but did not get an answer

Detective Joshua Jaynes, who sought the warrant at Breonna's address, admitted he did not have evidence that the parcels Glover was receiving at her home were suspicious.

The SWAT team involved in the drug investigation that night were not briefed on the raid at Breonna's address

SWAT team member Lt. Dale Massey described the execution of the warrant as an 'egregious act.'

Detective Jaynes admitted there were parts of the investigation he would've 'done a little bit differently'.

