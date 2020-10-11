On Wednesday, LMPD released 4,470 pages including investigative reports, interview summaries and evidence reports, as well as 251 videos and hundreds of photos.
Taylor's death in a hail of police bullets early on March 13 sparked protests nationwide, and the document dump follows a controversial grand jury ruling that saw no officers directly charged in her death.
Included in the new documents are photos of Taylor and Walker posing with guns, as well as text messages that strongly suggest that Walker was involved in the sale of illegal drugs.
Walker was a licensed gun owner able to legally carry in Kentucky. He was not named in the search warrant used to enter Taylor's home, and he was not a target in the drug investigation of Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, that led to the raid on her apartment.
In one photo recovered from Walker's phone, Taylor poses with him as he holds a silver and black Glock 9mm that strongly resembles the gun Walker used to fire on police during the raid. He also shows off a 'pistol style' Springfield Saint AR-15.
'Partners in crime' reads the caption at the bottom of the photo, along with a cartoon of handcuffs.
In text messages, Walker said that he purchased the Glock from a 'white boy' and that it wasn't registered to him, but that he had a bill of sale.
In one text message to Walker, Taylor sent an image of herself with the AR-15 pistol.
In another, she asks for a picture of the AR-15 pistol to show to a 'white boy' she works with who might be interested in purchasing it, according to the new documents.
The trove of investigative files revealed:
- Walker had been involved in the sale of drugs, according to messages recovered from his phone by police.
- Walker told investigators that he and Breonna were 'scared to death' when they heard banging on the door on March 13 and he feared it was her drug-dealing ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.
- Breonna asked who was at the door by screaming 'loud at the top of her lungs', but did not get an answer
- Detective Joshua Jaynes, who sought the warrant at Breonna's address, admitted he did not have evidence that the parcels Glover was receiving at her home were suspicious.
- The SWAT team involved in the drug investigation that night were not briefed on the raid at Breonna's address
- SWAT team member Lt. Dale Massey described the execution of the warrant as an 'egregious act.'
- Detective Jaynes admitted there were parts of the investigation he would've 'done a little bit differently'.
In police interviews, Walker said that he was not involved in serious criminal activity, but did say that he sometimes personally used marijuana.
However, a search of his phone 'found numerous conversations about drug trafficking,' investigators said in the newly released documents.
In several 'chats' described in the documents, Walker discusses selling 'pills' to Hooters waitresses.
In another conversation, he sent an image of a bag of marijuana, advertising it as 'Cali High Grade Premium Cannabis 1LB,' according to the documents.
In other messages, Walker offered to sell half ounces for $25, or two 'zips', slang for ounces, for $260, the documents state.
In another group chat, Walker discussed robbing someone, the documents state. Walker asked how much 'bread' the target had, and another person replied that it was at least $25,000.
When someone in the chat asked if it was an easy target or whether they needed to to homework, Walker replied that he 'does his homework on every mission,' according to the documents.
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend told police they were 'scared to the death' when they heard banging on the door because they thought it was her drug-dealing ex
The new documents reveal that police insisted that they knocked and announced themselves, but that Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker said that they only heard the knocking, and did not hear police identify themselves.
Walker said the couple was 'scared to death' because they feared it was her drug-dealing ex-boyfriend. He opened fire down a hallway as the door was breached, striking one officer in the leg, and cops returned fire, killing Taylor.
The raid unfolded as part of a series of simultaneous raids on multiple locations associated with Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, a suspected drug trafficker.
Cops believed Taylor's home was the 'money house' where Glover 'housed the dope,' the new documents state, but no significant amounts of drugs or money were found there - and investigators later raised questions about the evidence used to tie Glover to Taylor's home.
Taylor's name came up in the drug case at least in part because she had posted bail a few times from 2017 to January 2020 for Glover and another defendant, Darreal Forest, in amounts that went as high as $5,000, according to the police files released on Wednesday.
Taylor's apartment was considered a 'soft target' by police conducting the raid, and they believed she was home alone. Walker, a licensed gun owner, was not expected to be there and his relationship with Taylor appears to have been unknown to police.
The documents reveal that the cops executing the raid decided to knock and announce themselves, despite having a 'no-knock' warrant, because they considered the location to be low-risk.
Walker, believing it was an intruder, shot at the officers, striking Sergeant Jon Mattingly in the leg, prompting them to return fire and kill Taylor in a hail of bullets.
He was charged with attempted murder, however those charges were later dropped.
Walker has maintained that the officers did not identify themselves as police when they arrived at the apartment.
During his interview with investigators from the Public Integrity Unit, he said the couple were awoken after they heard a 'loud thud.'
He did not mention Glover by name but said he thought it may have been a 'guy' Taylor was on and off with.
'It scared her [Breonna] to death. Me too, like who is that. I was honestly thinkin' - because we been on and off together for like, seven years, or whatever... there was a guy that she was messin' with or whatever throughout that time,' Walker told investigators.
'And he popped over there once before while I was there like a couple months ago. So that's what I thought was goin' on.'
The report notes that Walker's reference to the 'guy' showing up at the apartment months prior corresponds to the same time frame when Glover was spotted at Taylor's home.
He also told investigators he was a licensed carrier but had never fired his gun 'outside of a range'.
After hearing the 'loud boom at the door', Walker said he asked who was there and did not get a response.
He said Breonna then tried asking by screaming, 'who is it?' "Loud at the top of her lungs"', but they still did not get an answer.
Walker then described walking over to the breached door and firing one gun shot.
The interview was among hundreds of files related to the Louisville Police Department's investigation into Taylor's death that were finally released.
The files were made public on Wednesday nearly a week after hours of audio from normally secret grand jury proceedings were released by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said much of the information in the files was included in the records from the grand jury proceedings.
The files included investigative letters, interview transcripts, officers' body camera videos, audio and video files of interviews, crime scene unit reports and search warrants.
Some items were redacted, blurred or withheld for privacy or legal reasons. Police said photos and videos of Taylor's body were 'blurred out of respect'.
Louisville SWAT team members said Breonna Taylor's address was NOT mentioned in briefs before the deadly late night raid or they would have flagged it as a 'bad idea' and called serving the warrant an 'egregious act'
The newly released files have raised new questions about what led narcotics investigators to conduct the raid of Breonna's home that resulted in her death in a burst of police gunfire.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron last month said the state's investigation did not include the obtainment of the 'no-knock' search warrant and confirmed the FBI would be investigating that matter.
Breonna's apartment, located on 3003 Springfield Drive, was one of several addresses in Louisville that were simultaneously raided during the March 13 operation after police tracked down locations associated with drug suspect Jamarcus Glover, her ex-boyfriend.
Interview transcripts included in Wednesday's release show there are conflicting accounts on whether or not the address was included in operational briefs before the raid and how cops ended up at home which was considered a 'soft target'.
Members of the LMPD SWAT team, which was assisting in the raids, told investigators they had been previously briefed on the addresses they were targeting and said the Springfield Drive location was mentioned only once in an email before the raid.
Sergeant Joel Casse said the narcotics unit had consulted with the SWAT team with their plans to serve 'six or seven' search warrants in one night but were advised against it due to safety concerns.
'We suggest[ed] maybe doing two that night, two a couple nights later, two a couple nights after that. Like, if you just want to interrupt this criminal enterprise, let's interrupt it over the course of a week instead of one day,' Casse said.
'Plus it'd be unsafe for us to try to do multiple warrants at the same time, so let's do that.'
During that meeting, Casse said, the Springfield address 'was never brought up.'
He explained the SWAT team would likely not have been used to raid Breonna's apartment because the location was considered low risk.
Casse however, said the team later received an email from Detective Joshua Jaynes, who sought the search warrants, with the locations they planned to hit, including the Springfield apartment.
'The Springfield address was in my email, but it was never discussed - 1. In the meeting. And then 2. In our planning,' Casse said. 'It was never, "Hey, y'all are gonna go to Springfield or we're going to Springfield?"
When asked what the response would have been had the SWAT team been informed on plans to target the location, Casse said they would have warned it was 'a bad idea.'
In a separate interview with another SWAT team member, Sergeant Brandon Hogan also told investigators they were told they would be raiding only three locations on Elliott Street and that the Springfield apartment was 'low on the matrix.'
He said Detective Jaynes had mentioned that one of the main subjects 'laid his head there, which means he stayed there from time to time.'
'But from my understanding, that was not gonna happen that night or happen at a later time - and that the SWAT was not gonna be involved in serving that,' Hogan said.
Lt. Dale Massey, another SWAT member, also described the execution of the warrant as an 'egregious act.'
He told investigators he and other members of the team felt that after seeing what had occurred and through their interactions with another police officer that 'something really bad happened.'
Detective who sought 'no-knock' search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor's death said his 'heart was in his throat' when he learned of the shooting because he knew the address was a soft target
Louisville Metro Police Detective Joshua Jaynes had been the brains behind obtaining the multiple search warrants officers sought for the March 13 raids that led cops to Breonna's home.
In an interview months after the deadly raid, Jaynes told investigators it was 'unnerving' to hear that a shooting had occurred at the residence and admitted there were parts of the investigation he would have 'done a little bit differently.'
Jaynes said he and another team of officers had been tracking down their suspect at Elliot Avenue, the main target in the investigation, when they learned the raid at Springfield Drive had gone wrong.
'When I heard that an officer got shot, I mean, my heart was in my throat at that time. You know, these are our war- I mean, my warrants. These are our warrants. We all had a hand in this,' Jaynes said.
'So, when this happened, it was just, you know....Springfield was the least likely [for] anything to happen.'
'It stinks because I feel like some of our investigation, I would have done it a little bit differently,' Jaynes told investigators.
The interview also revealed Jaynes had allowed the raid at Breonna's apartment to continue even after they had located the suspect, Jamarcus Glover, near Elliot Avenue where he had been working.
He claimed he had tried to 'stall' the SWAT team after they realized Glover had been traveling in a car and was headed towards the Elliot Ave house.
He then called the verification officer (VO) for Springfield, which he described as the 'eyes' of the operation, and advised them to 'knock and announce.'
'If anybody was gonna get rid of stuff and flush.....if anything was gonna happen it was gonna be him doing all this stuff,' Jaynes told investigator.
'So we know he's down here. He's not at Springfield. So, yeah, we're definitely good. Make sure you announce your presence.'
The new files also cast doubt on Jayne's claim that there was 'verified' evidence of Glover receiving packages at Taylor's apartment.
The LMPD's Sgt Jason Vance wrote in a summary of the probe that 'investigators believe the wording on the affidavit is misleading', adding that Jaynes's affidavit should be reviewed for for 'criminal actions.'
Police photos and video reveal Taylor's bullet-riddled apartment in the aftermath of the fatal raid
Included in Wednesday's document dump were photos and videos that show the aftermath of the raid that left Taylor dead.
Investigators say that police fired 32 rounds during the raid, based on a review of the bullets remaining in the magazines of the four officers who fired.
Walker claimed he only fired once as a 'warning shot' towards the ground, but this could not be confirmed by a review of his Glock 9mm's magazine, which only had a few rounds remaining.
He told investigators that he had previously used the gun at a firing range and left the magazine partially empty.
Photos from the scene show the bullet-riddled aftermath inside the apartment, with bullet holes in the walls and shell casings strewn inside and outside the front door.
Photos also show a shattered sliding door, displaying the evidence of the alleged wild shots fired through that door by Detective Brett Hankinson, who was fired from the LMPD in June and charged with wanton endangerment last month.
A termination memo released on Wednesday accused Hankinson of 'blindly firing' 10 rounds through the sliding glass door without being able to see who was on the other side.
Three of those rounds went though the rear wall of Taylor's apartment into the neighboring unit, which was occupied, resulting in the wanton endangerment charges against Hankinson.
Shot cop Jon Mattingly says 'I just returned fire' and Walker claims he never heard police announce themselves
Sergeant Jon Mattingly, who was shot by Walker during the raid, described his version of events in a police interview.
He said that the raid team knocked on Taylor's door six or seven separate times, yelling 'Police, search warrant!'
He estimated that the team knocked for about 45 seconds or a minute. 'Well, it seems like an eternity when you're up at a door waiting.' Mattingly said.
He said the team heard no response, and used a battering ram to breach the door.
'As soon as I cleared it I'm face on about probably 20 feet away right down the hallway. There's a bedroom door on the right and there's a - the male and the female,' Mattingly said.
He said the man was in a 'stretched out position with his hands, with a gun.'
'And as soon as I clear, he fires - boom,' he added. 'My mind's going, this ain't right. You know, something's off here. Because all of the doors I've made entry and I've never seen this.'
'Soon as the shot hit, I could feel heat in my leg. And so I just returned fire,' Mattingly said.
Mattingly was struck in his femoral artery and required emergency surgery, the new documents state.
The bullet also struck his wallet, which was in his front pants pocket, and evidence photos show the damaged wallet covered with blood.
Walker in his interview described how he was in bed with Taylor when they heard pounding on the door. It was shortly after midnight, and only light on in the apartment was the television.
He said they began to get dressed and yelled 'who is it' at the top of their lungs but did not hear any response.
Walker said that he grabbed his gun, and that as he and Taylor were walking out of the bedroom into the hallway, the door began to fly off of the hinges.
He said he fired once, and was met with a hail of bullets. He and Taylor dropped to the ground; he was unharmed while she was fatally struck.
'I was confused and scared,' Walker said. Police retreated from the apartment, and Walker called his mother, and then walked outside and surrendered about 10 minutes later, according to the documents.
Walker admitted that he initially told police at the scene that Taylor had been the one to open fire, because he was scared. He later recanted and admitted that he had fired the gun.
'Thank Jesus it wasn't my time': Cop's thank-you letter to police just four days after he was shot in Breonna Taylor raid
Four days after being shot in the Breonna Taylor raid, Sgt Mattingly sent an email to the entire Louisville police department to thank them for their support in a 'whirlwind' few days.
'Thank Jesus it wasn't my time,' he said in the email, adding that 'there's a bigger purpose here that's yet to be accomplished.
Mattingly thanked his colleagues for 'saving his life' after he was hit in the leg. He later said in testimony that he fired his gun while falling on his backside.
'WOW, what a whirlwind of a last few days it's been,' he said in the March 17 email.
'I can't get into details because of the investigation, but the response to the scene, hospital, and days following were simply amazing.
'Thank you to my friends on scene who saved my life. Thank you to patrol divisions for your quick response and assistance.
'Thank you Metro EMS for being available and PRP Fire for coming to my aid. Thank you dispatchers for keeping things calm as you always do. Thank you University of Louisville Hospital and staff for your expertise and kindness.
'Thank you to our command staff for showing concern and being available. Thank you to training so when so many things go sideways you are able to 'just perform' without having to stop and think.
'Thank you to those who spent your own money and time during this crazy Corona time to spend your money and food on little ole me. Thank you to the guys and gals who sat outside my room night and day and never complained.'
New doubts over 'misleading' search warrant: Detective admits he did NOT personally 'verify' that suspect was receiving packages at Taylor's apartment
The new files cast doubt on the claim, made in the search warrant that led to the shooting, that there was 'verified' evidence of Jamarcus Glover receiving packages at Taylor's apartment.
Detective Joshua Jaynes, who sought the warrant, wrote in a March 12 affidavit that he had 'verified through a postal inspector' that Glover was receiving mail at the apartment.
However, Jaynes admitted in a police interview on May 19 that he had actually asked another officer, Sgt Mattingly, to verify the deliveries.
'He has sources that I believe end up contacting the post office or the Postal Inspector's Office,' Jaynes told investigators, saying that Mattingly had more of a 'rapport' with relevant colleagues.
A further complication is that Louisville cops do not work directly with the postal service because of an 'incident' some years earlier, relying instead on colleagues from the police department in nearby Shively.
As a result, Jaynes was actually getting the information through Mattingly who in turn was getting it from Shively.
Jaynes wrote in his affidavit that through his 'training and experience', he knew that it was 'not uncommon for drug traffickers to receive mail packages at different locations to avoid detection from law enforcement'.
However, according to a report by the Public Integrity Unit, Mattingly reported back to Jaynes that 'Glover was NOT receiving suspicious packages at the address'.
In his interview, Jaynes admitted he did not have evidence that the parcels Glover was receiving were suspicious, beyond the feeling generated by his 'training and experience'. He said he was referring to any parcels, not suspicious ones.
Jaynes admitted in his interview that he 'could have worded it a little bit differently there', but insisted he was not trying to mislead the judge who eventually signed the warrant.
'It was just in my opinion, that when I reach out to [Mattingly], the end-all-be-all was gonna be from a US Postal Inspector Office or the post office,' he said of his claim to have 'verified' the deliveries.
The report marks the first time that the public has heard directly from Jaynes, who was placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting. Federal officials are continuing to investigate whether officers including Jaynes committed any civil rights violations.
The LMPD's Sgt Jason Vance wrote in a summary of the probe that 'investigators believe the wording on the affidavit is misleading', adding that Jaynes's affidavit should be reviewed for for 'criminal actions.'
Suspect Jamarcus Glover said he and Breonna Taylor had 'not been around each other in two months' in jailhouse conversation on day she died
The police files contain conflicting information about when the contacts ended between Taylor and her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, the alleged drug dealer arrested 10 miles away on the night Taylor died.
In a recorded jailhouse conversation on the day she died, Glover said he and Taylor had not 'been around each other in over two months.'
'I ain't got nothing going on with Bre no more,' he told a woman whose name was redacted from the report.
Other evidence suggests Taylor and Glover were together in the same vehicle a month before her March 13 death.
On February 13, a pole camera showed Glover driving a car registered to Taylor. He pulled up in front of a residence and went inside.
A few minutes later, Taylor got out of the passenger side of the car, looked around for a few seconds and then got back in the vehicle. Glover soon left the home, got back in the car and drove off.
Citing their 'training and experience', detectives believed this residence to be a so-called 'trap house' where drugs are sold.
In one of his jailhouse telephone calls, Glover claimed to an unknown person that Taylor had $8,000 of his money in her possession. 'Bre been handling all my money, she been handling my money,' he said.
Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar said in response to the release: 'You don't see anything in these files that denotes any sort of connection between the two of them for the vast majority of February and March.
'So it still begs the question, what made them decide... to go hit this house.'
Charged cop was 'shaking' and 'afraid he was going to lose his job' after shooting as he claimed Breonna Taylor's boyfriend was crouching with a rifle as door opened
Brett Hankison, the only officer charged in relation to the deadly raid, was 'shaking' in the aftermath of the shooting and feared he would lose his job - which he later did.
Hankison had a 'cordial' conversation with Chief Steve Conrad - who was himself fired in June over a different incident - as they waited on the injured Mattingly in a hospital.
The chief was told by another officer that Hankison 'was afraid he was going to lose his job', but Conrad did not address this directly in their conversation.
He found Hankison 'visibly shaking, not scared but nervous energy shaking like you have after a traumatic incident', telling him that he 'hoped he was alright'.
Unprompted by the police chief, Hankison started recounting the events of the night, telling Conrad that Taylor's boyfriend was 'in a crouched position, combat position, holding a rifle, firing at them as the door opened'.
Conrad wrote this down because it differed from what other officers had told him, according to notes from an interview with the police chief.
Hankison was fired in June after displaying 'extreme indifference to the value of human life', in the view of Conrad's replacement Robert Schroeder, who said that 'I find your conduct a shock to the conscience'.
The detective was charged last month with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor's neighbors, although no officers were directly charged with Taylor's death.
Hankison has pleaded not guilty.
Cop who fired fatal shot told investigators he experienced 'tunnel vision' as he opened fire in Taylor's apartment
Myles Cosgrove, the cop who is believed by FBI ballistics analysts to have fired the fatal shot, described having 'tunnel vision' and loss of 'hand sensation' while firing his gun.
Cosgrove gave his first account to investigators 11 days after the shooting, saying cops had 'knocked and knocked' on the door for 'about a minute' before bursting into the apartment.
In an incident also described by other cops, a neighbor came out of his apartment and allegedly told the officers to 'leave that girl alone' before he was told to go away.
When the door flew open, Cosgrove said in his interview that he was met with 'overwhelming darkness' and 'blinding white light, vivid flashes' along with 'dark, deep black darkness'.
Cosgrove said he then noticed his colleague Sgt Mattingly at his feet and realized he had been shot, while noticing a 'shadowy, distorted mass, figure' in the apartment in front of him'.
As Mattingly was being pulled away behind him, Cosgrove fired his weapon - saying he experienced 'tunnel vision' and loss of 'hand sensation' in the 'vulnerable' circumstances of the raid.
However, Cosgrove said his 'vision came back to normal' as he left the threshold of the doorway and returned to the parking lot outside the apartment.
'He knew his life was in danger and [the officers] could be seriously injured or killed,' a report of the interview with Cosgrove said.
The Kentucky attorney general's investigation found that Cosgrove fired 16 shots in a matter of seconds from the doorway area. FBI ballistics analysis concluded that he fired the fatal shot.
New bodycam footage shows Breonna Taylor's wailing boyfriend screaming 'my girlfriend's dead!' in chaotic aftermath of her killing
Newly released bodycam footage shows Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker crying 'my girlfriend's dead!' and telling cops the pair were 'in bed and scared' and that she fired the gun moments after she was shot dead.
The footage was released to various outlets including WDRB and VICE. It shows the moments after Taylor was killed in the crossfire while her boyfriend and Louisville cops exchanged fire.
In the video, Walker is shown outside the apartment with his arms behind his head. The cops yell at him not to move and threaten to set a barking German Shepherd on him. He is heard screaming: 'My girlfriend is dead!', asking what happened and asking what he'd done wrong.
'What happened? You're going to f****g prison for the rest of your life,' officer Brett Hankison replied to him.
When they put him in handcuffs, Walker told the cops again that Taylor was dead inside, something that surprised them.
'We were in bed, we were scared! We didn't know who it was!' She asked 10 times, 'who's at the door?'
'There was banging at the door she said who is it and then they started shooting,' he said.
One of the cops refuted him, saying: 'No. We said three times we had a search warrant'.
Another cop then interjected: 'There's somebody dead inside?' to which Walker replied: 'Yeah, my girlfriend. It's her house! She's on the ground in the hallway!'
The cops ask: 'What kind of gun did she shoot?'
He replied: 'It's a nine.. it's a regular 9mm.'
Another cop asked: 'Did she shoot or did you shoot?'
He replied: 'It was her! She was scared!'
The cops claim they announced themselves and knocked.
Their warrant didn't require them to, but the incident has called into question whether such warrants should be legal.
Because Walker fired the weapon first on the cops, the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has ruled they were justified in returning fire and, although unintentional, killing Taylor.
Cameron is standing by his decision. On Tuesday night, he defended it in an interview with Fox and Friends and said he was being unfairly attacked by the left because he is a black Republican.
'Because I am a black Republican, I've had to stand up for truth and justice and oppose to giving in to a mob mentality,' he said.
'Those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job, those are the sorts of things that I heard in college... again, because I identify with a different political philosophy.
'It doesn't hurt me but what it does, it exposes the type of intolerance and the hypocrisy... people preach about being tolerant.
'You see a lot of that from the left about being tolerant but what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance,' he said.
Other recordings that have been released show the cops being interviewed in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
The only charge filed against any of the cops is one of wanton endangerment that was filed against Brett Hankison for firing into Taylor's neighbor's home.
