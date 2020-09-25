© Ruptly

As expected, protests erupted in the US following the ruling in the Breonna Taylor case, withJust hours after it was announced that Louisville officers would not face charges for the killing in March of 26-year-old emergency room technician Breonna Taylor during an alleged no-knock warrant incident, downtown Portland was once again flooded with protesters.Portland police declared protests an unlawful gathering shortly before 10pm local time as violence broke out roughly a half mile from the city's infamous federal courthouse, which has been a major flashpoint in civil unrest in Portland for months.Protesters bombarded a downtown precinct with fire and rocks, with the awning of the police precinct catching on fire.A Molotov cocktail was thrown at responding officers as they attempted to put out the fire and secure the area.Police and federal agents exchanged smoke and tear grenades and other non-lethal munitions with several agitators among the crowds of protesters, some of whom responded by throwing fireworks and other missiles.