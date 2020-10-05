Society's Child
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing no symptoms
Sputnik
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 16:40 UTC
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Monday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but is experiencing no symptoms at present.
"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said.
"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," McEnany said, adding that she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.
Trump announced on Twitter in the early hours of Friday, 2 October, that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. The same day, the president was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland.
The president has been given a dose of an experimental antibody cocktail, as well as antiviral drug remdesivir, and immunity-boosters, such as Vitamin D and zinc.
According to Trump's doctors, the president has now completed the second dose of remdesivir. His liver and kidney functions were described as "normal".
On Sunday, Trump's medical team revealed that the president's oxygen level had reached 98%, adding that the US commander-in-chief could be discharged from the hospital as soon as Monday if his condition continues improving.
It is well established that masks and social distancing slows the spread. If you do not believe that just look at Trumps super spreader events and all his GOP buddies and White House staff who now have the virus. Seems to be spreading pretty quickly at the White House where people still aren't social distancing or wearing masks.
