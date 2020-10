© istock



From "vertical consumption" in SA to "designated dancers" in NSW, these are the bizarre COVID restrictions that amuse and baffle Aussies.Here's what you need to know about the new COVID-19 lockdown rules in Victoria., in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.Our exercise regimes, our travel plans, our dining habits, and even our romantic endeavours have been guided since March by health advice,It goes without saying that as the year's worn on, some regulations have been received better than others - though it's not just the more controversial rules that have made us question the status quo.that amuse and baffle even the best of us.This week, the rules for South Australians heading out for a drink were eased - and while it was welcome news for all, two words uttered by Premier Steven Marshall sparked a tiny bit of confusion."For licensed premises, we will now allow vertical consumption outdoors," Mr Marshall told reporters on Thursday.If you raised your eyebrows at the term "vertical consumption", you're not alone.Thankfully, it's not a complex maths equation ... or the title of a U2 album.It's simply a really technical way of saying you're allowed to go to a pub and stand up while you have a beer.seated consumption.private functions in licensed premises - up to 150 people where we do allow vertical consumption and also dancing," Mr Marshall said."This is going to be a big relief to many licensed premises who have not been able to have those functions on their premises. It's going to be a big relief to event organisers."Night-life seems to be the source of many an amusing COVID-19 rule around Australia, and a new one regarding dancing in Queensland was no different.If you were hoping Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's rollback of rules regarding hospitality venues meant you'd be given free reign of the dancefloor, think again.Dancing at a bar or club isn't even on the cards yet, with chief health officer Jeanette Young saying it still poses too much of a transmission risk."It's about that close interaction. At venues there are a lot of people who don't know each other, you wouldn't normally interact with them," Dr Young said."That's why, where people genuinely do know each other."However, you can now do more than just sitting at your table and clapping your hands to the beat of the music,at the bar the green light.A bit more of a controversial rule in the Sunshine State is that,Sex on Premises venues, or sex clubs, can operate in Queensland as long. The COVID Safe Industry Plan for Sex on Premises Venues and Adult parties calls the businesses "high risk" and recommends regular cleaning of "group rooms", record keeping and staff training to mitigate risk.Numerous industry leaders have called for the allowances to be reviewed, however, with wedding entertainer Nik Edser telling the ABC the rules are "ironic".Brides and grooms-to-be no doubt rejoiced when NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced at the end of September dancing would once again be allowed at weddings around the state. But as is the case with 2020, there was a caveat to the rule.As if a wedding in the middle of a global pandemic wasn't stressful enough, the bride and groom must also choose the 20 dancers in advance."Bridal parties of up to 20 can be on the dance floor, but I stress, it is the same 20 - you cannot have a roster of different guests of 20," Ms Berejiklian explained."It has to be only be the same, up to 20, who are part of the bridal party, not just the bride and groom."