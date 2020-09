The Difference Between Harmlessness and Virtue

What Men Need

The Role Women Play

A Lasting Legacy

Closing Thoughts

In today's society, men are often criticized for things like "mansplaining" and chauvinism, and for being a perpetuation of the "patriarchy" at best and predators at worst.Of course, no man should be a predator, intentionally or unintentionally harming women in any way. But the argument can't end there.There's so much more that makes a good man, and it's often a woman who encourages and brings this out, who promotes a higher calling in his life.There are inherent differences between boys and girls, men and women. I'm not saying they're not equal, but unequivocally different. Generally speaking, most little girls enjoy playing house and dress up, whereas boys can be found making weapons and a seemingly endless amount of noise.In their books on the deepest desires of men and women, John and Staci Eldredge discuss the longings of the male and female hearts.To be clear, this isn't to say that women are helpless and need a man to give meaning to their lives. It, in fact, takes great courage on the part of a woman to commit herself to a man, to help him grow from a more immature character into a man who is worthy of her love.Everyone wants to be someone, to have importance and value attached to their life. Men are no exception, and this desire manifests through wanting to be someone to a woman, to a family.This isn't some anti-feminist trope, but rather a truth deeply engrained in the hearts of many, played out time and time again in numerous stories. Iron Man saves the world for the love of his family, Wesley gives up his pirating ways for Buttercup in The Princess Bride, Captain America ultimately chooses a wife and family life over saving the world, and the Count of Monte Cristo spends one half of his lifetime in prison and the other half seeking justice, all in the name of the woman he loved.Fulton Sheen said , "To a great extent the level of any civilization is the level of its womanhood.Although women have only recently become a prominent part of the business and political roles traditionally held by men, there's no doubt that without women many of the historical feats accomplished by men would have been highly unlikely. The culmination of Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is a perfect example of this, as the end of the play focuses not on Alexander Hamilton, but on his wife Eliza, who becomes the center of the final scene. Hamilton's legacy lives on because of Eliza's willingness to forgive and love unconditionally, a legacy that would have undoubtedly been different without her support.Women don't just live in the shadows of men, submitting to their wills and hiding behind their accomplishments. Rather they act as the sun, casting the light of their beauty and grace, inspiring the men they love to be bigger than they ever would have been on their own.