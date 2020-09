© Danita Delimont / Alamy



Ancient Christians often debated which texts told the truth about Jesus and which did not.

Wizard battle

© Shutterstock



Border guard helps Jesus

Demon trapping

© Shutterstock



Have you ever heard the story of a wizard battle that supposedly took place when an early church was constructed? Or how about the story of a border guard who defied King Herod's orders and spared Jesus ' life? Scholars have now translated these and other "apocryphal" Christian texts (stories not told in the canonical bible) into English for the first time., Tony Burke, a professor of early Christianity at York University in Toronto, Canada, wrote in the book he edited "New Testament Apocrypha More Noncanonical Scriptures (Volume 2)" (Eerdmans, 2020). "Apocryphal texts were integral to the spiritual lives of Christians long after the apparent closing of the canon and that" wrote Burke.By the end of the fourth century the church had 'canonized' the texts which they thought were accurate and included them in the bible.One of the newly translated texts tells of a battle against 'diabolical' wizards who are trying to destroy an ancient church being built as a dedication to the Virgin Mary in the city of Philippi in Greece.The text is written in Coptic, an Egyptian language that uses the Greek alphabet, and, Paul Dilley, a professor of religious studies at the University of Iowa, who translated the text, wrote in the book. The story is told in two texts that were both from the Monastery of Saint Macarius the Great in Egypt. At that time, much of the population around the Mediterranean had converted to Christianity, although some still followed polytheistic faiths."There was a tendency to identify the remnants of polytheism with 'magoi' or 'wizards' who posed dangers to the Christian community, sometimes openly, sometimes clandestinely," Dilley told Live Science.the translated text says. She also directs him to place the image in the sanctuary of her church on top of two columns, which he will find in a temple outside of Philippi."These two columns have been set up since the time of the giants. Demonic images cover them. It is not possible for anyone to take them down except through the order of my beloved son [Jesus]," the Virgin Mary says in the text.Basil takes a staff that had been placed on a "sign of the saving cross" and puts the staff on the columns. "I placed it [the staff] upon the two columns, and immediately a great rumbling happened under the columns. Suddenly, they [the columns] leapt up at their bases and thus they rolled until they came to the place of the city's stadia," Basil says in the text.The wizards stop them, and the magical tug of war between the wizards and Basil's group comes to a standstill; as night comes, Basil decides to dismiss his group and rest.When Basil goes to sleep, the Virgin Mary comes to him in another dream and vows that the wizards will be defeated: "Those who did this evil deed of impertinent magic, behold, they are blind, grasping," she says.Later on, after Basil wakes up, water bubbles up beside the columns creating a stream that miraculously heals people.the text says. Basil also finds that the image has been placed on the columns by the Virgin Mary herself.Another newly translated text tells of a bandit named Dimas (also called Dymas/Dismas) who was crucified next to Jesus. The text claims that Dimas once worked as a border guard and was crucified after aiding Jesus and his family when they were fleeing to Egypt . The text says that Jesus was a baby at the time and his family was fleeing King Herod who wanted to kill Jesus., said Mark Bilby, a senior assistant librarian of scholarly communication and lecturer of Religious Studies at California State University, Fullerton, who translated the text. Bilby notes thatThe story takes place, according to the text, when Herod was trying to find and kill Jesus, and the guards had received orders to kill any infant boy they came across. To watch for Jesus, Dimas and his father guarded the border between Judea and Egypt, the story goes.In the text Dimas' father goes off to do his rounds and tells Dimas to watch the border crossing carefully. Shortly afterward, Joseph and Mary arrive at the border carrying a poorly-clothed baby Jesus. Dimas approaches the family and asks about Jesus. Mary is afraid that Dimas is going to snatch Jesus away but Joseph talks to Dimas and convinces him to let them go.Joseph convinces Dimas that a poor family posed no threat to Herod. "It is fitting that you all watch out for the sons of the rich men of this region who are capable of begrudging his superiority at a later time. Yet, when you see people squalid in misery, it is not appropriate to reproach them with these talks," Joseph says in the text.Dimas lets them cross the border and even provides the family with some food. When Dimas' father finds out, he is furious. "What will I do now? Bound by oath, I will not be able to lie. If he [King Herod] convicts me of treason, he will kill me in place of the boys," Dimas' father says.Herod later summons Dimas, who tells him of the family that was allowed to escape. Dimas is disowned by his father and turns to banditry."Expelled from his father's house and neighborhood, he commenced engaging in banditry, and it became a tribulation, because he was hardened with weapons and perversity..." the text says. About 30 years later Dimas is captured during the time that Pontius Pilate was prefect (governor) of Judea and is crucified beside Jesus (who is now an adult) the text says. When they are about to be crucified, Dimas confesses the sins he made as a bandit and is forgiven by Jesus.wrote Cambry Pardee, a visiting professor of religion at Pepperdine University, London, in the book.Pardee told Live Science. While, "it is very likely, though, that many common Christians who encountered this legend, either as a writing or in spoken form, would have believed it to be a true account, a lost story from Peter's life" Pardee said.(translation by Cambry Pardee)