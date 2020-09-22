© Tobias Bjerknes

We have got rid of the real world: what world is left? The apparent world perhaps? ... But no! Along with the real world we've done away with the apparent world as well.

Here we are, announces Nietzsche, and it would be hard not to hear a mocking ring in his voice. We thought we were living in a world where the fog had lifted, a disenchanted, ascertainable, verifiable world.



And instead everything has gone back to being a 'fable' again. How are we to get our bearings [...] This is the paralysis, the peculiar uncertainty of modern times, a paralysis that all since have experienced.

The Sea of Faith

Was once, too, at the full, and round earth's shore

Lay like the folds of a bright girdle furled.

But now I only hear

Its melancholy, long, withdrawing roar,

Retreating, to the breath

Of the night-wind, down the vast edges drear

And naked shingles of the world.

The panacea of the future will be crowned by the Pearl of the Fourth Industrialization - Artificial intelligence (AI). It will be made possible by a 5G electromagnetic field, allowing the Internet of Things (IoT). Schwab and Malleret [Schwab's co-author] won't say, beware, there is opposition.



5G could still be blocked. The 5G existence and further development is necessary for surveillance and control of humanity, by digitizing everything, including human identity and money.



It will be so simple, no more cash, just electronic, digital money - that is way beyond the control of the owner, the truthful earner of the money, as it can be accessed by the Global Government and withheld and / or used for pressuring misbehaving citizens into obeying the norms imposed from above.



You don't behave according to our norms, no money to buy food, shelter and health services, we let you starve. No more travel. No more attending public events. You'll be put gradually in your own solitary confinement.



The dictatorial and tyrannical global commandeering by digital control of everything is the essence of the 4th Age of Industrialization - highly promoted by the WEF's Great Reset.

Doublethink means the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one's mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them. The Party intellectual knows in which direction his memories must be altered; he therefore knows he is playing tricks with reality; but by the exercise of doublethink he also satisfies himself that reality is not violated.



The process has to be conscious, or it would not be carried out with sufficient precision, but it also has to be unconscious, or it would bring with it a feeling of falsity and hence of guilt...To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing them, to forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again, to draw it back from oblivion for just as long as it is needed, to deny the existence of objective reality and all the while to take account of the reality which one denies - all this is indispensably necessary...If one is to rule, and to continue ruling, one must be able to dislocate the sense of reality.

The speed of the new optoelectronic and electroacoustic milieu becomes the final void (the void of the quick), a vacuum that no longer depends on the interval between places or things and so on the world's very extension, but on the interface of an instantaneous transmission of remote appearances, on a geographic and geometric retention in which all volume, all relief vanishes.

In Le Guin's story, the price nearly all the citizens of Omelas are willing to pay for their happiness and comfort is the imprisonment of a single child. Perhaps we should consider what we are doing to all the world's children and their futures.

Although apparently it isn't clear if Twain ever said this, it's still a great quote: "If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do, you're misinformed." To which "amen" is the only appropriate response.



I continue to daily stay abreast of events through the web, and these days much of what passed for "progressive media" simply regurgitates the covid madness as if it had been delivered on stone tablets - rather than by the same MSM that lie to us daily about literally ANYTHING of any importance.



There are days I wonder "why" I continue to bother to follow the unfolding madness as if it made some "difference." I could certainly play guitar more, and I might even get it together to write a few pieces on the nature of our collective madness, for which I have studiously assembled copious notes.



I really don't need any more information or examples - I think I have things covered on that front.



Instead I find myself daily doing the little dance we're all familiar with - uncomfortable with being "uninformed" - yet at almost every turn finding myself being routinely - "misinformed" - and so having to sift through the endless debris to have any chance at developing any coherent understanding of the world.



So yes, I totally get the draw of just saying to hell with the internet.



After years of shifting through the endless propaganda operations our generation has been subject too, I have no doubt you and I see through most the nonsense for what it is before we even have the proof in hand.



Once the rose-colored glasses of 'American exceptionalism' are off, one can almost sense and see through the lies in real-time even as they are being uttered.

It is the void that contradicts everything that is spoken even before the words are said, the void that gets into the language of public and official declarations at the very moment when they are pronounced, and makes them ring dead with the hollowness of the abyss. It is the void out of which Eichmann drew the punctilious exactitude of his obedience...

Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/. He is the author of the new book Seeking Truth in A Country of Lies