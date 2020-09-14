Man's family in 'deep distress' over injuries

Victoria Police refers matter to internal complaints body

A man is in an induced coma in a Melbourne hospital after his head was stomped on by a police officer as he was arrested on Sunday afternoon, his lawyer says.Footage of the man's arrest was posted to social media, including a moment when one of the officers making the arrest, surrounded by other officers.Robinson and Gill principal lawyer Jeremy King, who is representing the arrested man, said"Really he's a person that the police should be dealing with in a very unique way," he said."They should be recognising that he's a vulnerable person and this isn't a situation ... where police are pursuing an offender."Mr King said information on the injuries his client had suffered, and how, was "limited", but he was in an induced coma at the Northern Hospital.Doctors were running scans to work out how much damage had been done, he said.Mr King said video of the arrest, including another video which showed the man being hit by a police car, was "sickening to watch"."I would be fairly confident to say that in the Victoria Police manual regarding their approved tactics, you're not allowed to ram somebody with a vehicle and you're certainly not allowed to stomp on their head," he said.Mr King said the man's family, which included young children, was in "deep distress" and an independent investigation of the arrest was needed."The community needs independent investigation of serious police misconduct to have any faith that it has been investigated properly, that it has been investigated objectively and that those involved in it, if they are found to have committed misconduct, will be held to account," he said.A Victoria Police statement said officers were called to reports of a man behaving erratically at Cooper Street, Epping, about 4:10pm on Sunday."Upon arrival the male allegedly became aggressive and damaged a police vehicle whilst attempting to avoid arrest," the statement said."During the highly dynamic incident a police officer was assaulted and OC spray was deployed before the 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently taken to hospital for assessment."The arrest has been referred to Professional Standards Command for oversight."Police Minister Lisa Neville said body camera footage would be reviewed by Professional Standards before a decision was made on standing the officers down from duties.She said there were "difficult circumstances" and the man had committed "quite a violent offence" — a point disputed by Mr King."[But] there are some concerning aspects of the arrest, particularly at the end of that arrest," she said.The Opposition's David Davis said he was "horrified" by the footage."The community has a high level of support and trust for our police," he said.