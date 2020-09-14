Society's Child
Australian woman dragged from car by 4 policemen at 'lockdown check point'
9 News
Mon, 14 Sep 2020 09:48 UTC
Police arrested 29-year-old Natalie Bonner after she allegedly refused to provide her details and driver's licence at a checkpoint in Kalkallo just before 6pm on Saturday.
Ms Bonner was stopped at the checkpoint because her mobile phone was mounted on a charger on her windscreen.
Things escalated when she refused to get out of the car and also refused to provide her name to the officer.
The video shows the police officer reaching into the vehicle and undoing her seatbelt.
Ms Bonner claimed on social media that police called for backup and four officers grabbed her by the legs and pulled her from the car.
"While trying to cuff me, they had their knees in my back and I couldn't breathe," Ms Bonner said.
Police arrested 29-year-old Natalie Bonner after she allegedly refused to provide her details and driver's licence at a checkpoint in Kalkallo just before 6pm on Saturday. (9News)Related
In the video, there is a man in the passenger seat who can be heard yelling that Ms Bonner is sick. Victoria Police said in a statement that an officer spoke to Ms Bonner when she was first stopped, explaining that her mobile phone was obstructing her view due to its position on the windscreen and that this was an offence. "The woman refused to remove her phone from the windscreen," Victoria Police said in the statement."
When asked for her name and address, the woman refused to supply her details which is an offence under Section 59 of the Road Safety Act.
The woman was warned that if she did not provide her details, she would be arrested."
She still refused and was asked by police to get out of her car. When she refused this request, she was taken from the car by officers and taken into custody."
The Wallan woman was later released and is expected to be charged on summons with driving with obscured vision, fail to produce licence, fail to state her name and address, resist arrest, assault police and offensive language, police said.
When questioned about the incident, Premier Daniel Andrews defended police actions, saying "no-one is entitled to not provide their name, not provide their driver's licence" when asked to by officers.
Comment: RT provides more details: Officers routinely use discretion but, for some reason, this officer, like those in a number of other recent disturbing incidents, chose not to. This totalitarian behavior is becoming worryingly commonplace for the Australia police force, and perhaps it's not surprising when their chief commisioner encourages the disdain towards citizens protesting the lockdown by referring to the situation as a 'dog returning to eat his own vomit':
See also: