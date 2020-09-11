© Getty Images

'It's unlike anything I have ever witnessed, let alone experienced,' says father of two.A WestJet flight in Canada was cancelled on Tuesday after a dispute broke out about children wearing masks.Safwan Choudhry was travelling from Calgary to Toronto with his wife and two daughters,, when the incident occurred.Just before take-off,, according to Choudhry.Cabin crew were aggressive, claims Choudhry, and told the family they would have to leave the flight because their youngest child refused to wear a mask."It's unlike anything I have ever witnessed, let alone experienced," he said.The airline disputes the allegation that the family was kicked off due to their youngest child not wearing a mask - according to Canadian transportation policy,"Due to non-compliance of the parents to place a mask on their older child who is over the age of two, our crew informed the adults of the regulations we are required to follow," said WestJet."Our crew requested the presence of the authorities after the guests refused to comply with Transport Canada's interim order and subsequently refused to deplane the aircraft."They added: "It is important to clarify that WestJet did not request the infant under the age of two to wear a mask. These guests were travelling on employee buddy passes offered through our employee travel privileges, not on a purchased ticket, and are accountable for their behaviour on WestJet aircraft. They did not comply after multiple requests."The Choudhrys are still in Calgary and have not been offered an alternative flight at the time of writing."So many people were put through so much grief because of a lack of understanding on part of the policy," he said.