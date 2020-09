© Wikipedia



About the Author:

Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.

Coronavirus has blurred the distinction between higher education and highway robbery even further.The students were enrolled in Northeastern University's Nu.in program, which usually places students abroad for their first semester. However, coronavirus restrictions saw the students confined to Boston this year, and put up in the city's Westin Hotel.even though the hotel's "socially distanced" student center was a far cry from the foreign campus experience in Ireland they were promised.However, that experience was cut short and"Students who attend an unsafe gathering, social or party, either on or off-campus, can expect suspension," student affairs vice-chancellor Madeleine Eastbrook wrote in a letter to students.The students will get a chance to appeal their dismissal, but for now their academic adventure has arrived at a premature end. The university has nothing to worry about though, asTrying so strong-arm teenagers into isolation is not just difficult. It's also cruel, and denies them the opportunity to connect with each other at a time when they're just savoring their first taste of freedom. Students hang out, party, hook up, and build lasting friendships during this time, and attempting to quash that is undeniably mean-spirited.But Northeastern is not the only university making tyrannical demands of its students.Albion will suspend any student caught breaking the rules, though the fate of their tuition fees is unclear. Similar regimes have been reported in colleges nationwide, with some encouraging students to rat out their partygoing peers, and others threatening rule-breakers with expulsion.Punishing students for being students should be considered a crime against youth and vitality, especially when adults on campus aren't held to the same standards. In Albion, for example, faculty are free to come and go, while students remain on campus-arrest.At least students in these institutions can actually go to college though. Far more universities are offering distance learning this semester, and charging exorbitant rates for the virtual experience.Harvard is one of many offering such a raw deal, withamong hundreds of colleges switching to virtual lessons this semester. Students in both of these institutions will get only a ten percent discount off their regular fees.Paying the equivalent of a modest salary to look at a laptop screen at home is daylight robbery. Allowing teenagers to come to campus before stealing their tuition when they behave like teenagers is daylight robbery. Higher education costs have already spiraled out of control in the US, rising 25 percent in the last decade. Coronavirus restrictions only make the robbery more galling.While the switchover to distance learning will drive some smaller universities into debt,These are just the top five in a list of more than 60 universities with endowments of over a billion dollars.For those who have already paid tuition, it is likely too late now to ask for a refund. For those who feel bilked, lawsuits may now be the only recourse.