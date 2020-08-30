Bobby Kennedy is the son of the former US Attorney General and the nephew of the US President who famously said, "I am a Berliner." Bobby was in Berlin today to join forces with citizens around the globe who are concerned about our children's health as a result of damaging vaccines.
Children's Health Defense got together in Berlin with the younger Kennedy in an effort to bring attention to corrupt individuals and institutions in the globalmedical community pushing dangerous medicines on our children.
The Children's Health Defense website shares various posts similar to the ones we published here at TGP over the past few months.
One post they tweeted discusses Dr. Fauci's relationship with Bill Gates and how they are pushing for a coronavirus vaccine to be inserted into 7 billion people on the planet. This post also addresses Dr. Fauci's and the WHO's efforts to prevent the use of HCQ and efforts to shut down those doctors who want to tell the truth about HCQ's use:
The Children Health Defense team also warns about governments like in Australia who are pushing for this vaccine even though they have had a very minimal COVID-19 impact on their lives and economy down under:
Despite COVID winding down, elites want to push a vaccine on the people:
Today Kennedy spoke in Berlin about why he was there:
My very narrow purpose in starting the Childrens Health Defense was to address this problem [that vaccines are not adequately tested and put in use without any liability on the part of the maker] to get vaccines properly safety tested. Because if they are not safety tested, nobody can tell you with any medical authority that that vaccine isn't injuring people and is safe"