Society's Child
'Lynch-mob brutally raped Russian man with iron rod & battered him to death after children 'joked' that he touched them
RT
Sat, 29 Aug 2020 02:08 UTC
A woman left two girls, the youngest of them her daughter, at the house of her ex-husband's aunt while she went to a party in the small town of Verkhnyaya Pyshma, close to the regional capital, Yekaterinburg, on August 23.
The children, who were three and 10 years old, later told her that a male acquaintance there had "touched them" inappropriately.
The next day, the woman, her partner and three male friends went to the house. They raped a 48-year-old man with an iron rod and then proceeded to smash his skull with it, according to investigators, cited by local media.
Police then promptly arrested the woman and two of her accomplices. They are awaiting trial on charges of "murder committed by a group with particular cruelty." Two other suspects remain at large. They all may face life in prison if convicted.
The alleged sexual harassment may have never happened, as the girls involved admitted it was "just a joke", according to investigators, local online outlet Znak reports.
Media identified the murder victim as Dmitry Chikvarkin. Apparently he was at the house to help transport the children.
Chikvarkin was hospitalized but died during surgery. Local sources say he will be buried in a sealed coffin because his head was severely deformed. He had two daughters himself, aged six and 19 years old.
The owner of the house, who witnessed the lynching, has reportedly gone into hiding, fearing that the suspects' relatives might attempt to kill her.
'Lynch-mob brutally raped Russian man with iron rod & battered him to death after children 'joked' that he touched them
Every one rushes elsewhere and into the future, because no one wants to face one's own inner self.
LOCK STEP Scenario Narratives A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and...
And this is how its being reported in Australia. "A Black Lives Matter counter-protester who allegedly went on a shooting spree on Tuesday night...
Re this: (Note- We now know that Blake DID have a knife in the front seat, but will that be enough to wrangle an apology out of Biden? Don't hold...
Is this the same guy who said 'casedemic'? I can't find the word, even though it's somewhere on here (control F failure). Apparently so. The other...
Watch Hurricane Laura being manipulated: Next Rad microwave grid captured by geoengineering watch.org showing hurricane being dispersed [Link]
Comment: This goes to show why mob justice is inherently flawed, because there is no investigation and no dispassionate evaluation of evidence. There is only the emotional reaction and tragic consequences.