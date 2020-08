© AFP / Brendan Smialowski



Anti-Republican partisans online appeared to abandon any pro-women and pro-immigrant rhetoric to mock Melania Trump's accent, appearance and even to doubt her visa following the first lady's RNC speech.In her address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Melania urged to "stop the violence" at the ongoing anti-racism protests, and expressed her sympathies for Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic."She still can't speak English," tweeted actress Bette Midler during the speech.Other comments included speculation that Melania's so-called 'Einstein' visa from 2001 was fake. Again, Midler chimed in to call the first lady an "illegal alien" who needed to be taken off the stage.Some of Melania's other detractors made jokes about her appearance, and condemned her doing nude modeling in the 90's.Self-described "proud socialist" podcaster Ryan Night called the comments "beyond gross," and said that "liberals were so bad" that he "had to" defend the Republican first lady.Lauren Boebert, Republican nominee for Congress in Colorado, pondered if this was "the tolerance and love" the Democratic Party claims to preach.