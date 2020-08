© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque; Handout via REUTERS/2020 Republican National Convention

The first day of the RNC featured a slate of black and female speakers. The party's Twitter critics said these people betrayed their race and gender, calling them "Uncle Tom's" to the dismay of US conservatives.The Republican National Convention's Monday lineup featured speakers like US Senator Tim Scott, Congressman Vernon Jones and former NFL player Herschel Walker, who are all African Americans and were accused of being "Uncle Tom's"."Uncle Tom" is a common trope used to degradingly describe African American conservatives in the US. Notably, following the RNC the term began trending nationally on Twitter without any hashtag or other means of user coordination.Some critics even went after the women speakers.The "Uncle Tom" comments did not go unnoticed by conservatives of color themselves. They dubbed the expression a "racist slur" and a substance-free critique of their positions as its use supposedly implies that black people can't choose a political side by themselves.Uncle Tom was originally a slave character from an 1852 anti-slavery US novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin" by Harriet Beecher Stowe. The name became a stand-in for oppression conformism due to the character's nonresistance approach to slavery.