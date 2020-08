© Diverse



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot banned protestors, but only on the block where she lives, citing safety concerns for her family and her due to "daily" threats, according to the Chicago Tribune Lightfoot claimed that her particular need for heightened security is special, not because of her office, but because of the numerous threats she receives on a daily basis against her wife, her home and her. She failed to elaborate any further on the exact number or nature of the threats.Lightfoot said, "I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understandThe order as it readThis is despite Lightfoot frequently stating in public that she supports any and all peaceful protestors.Lightfoot also recently famously backpedaled on the issue of allowing federal agents into Chicago sent by US President Trump.This order is almost without precedent,It's also not a secret that Chicago police appear to be very disgruntled by the current state of things.At one point, activists and spectators have reported seeingat the corner of Kimball and Wrightwood Avenues. The protest at that time was described by all who witnessed it as peaceful.