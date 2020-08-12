Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate on Tuesday, ending months of speculation over one of the most consequential decisions of his 2020 presidential bid.Biden called Harris, a former rival in the Democratic primary, the best equipped to help him defeat President Trump and lead the nation through the coronavirus pandemic, economic downturn and racial divide.Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, would be the first woman to be vice president if Biden is elected.Biden lauded Harris's accomplishments, first as attorney general of California and later as a U.S. senator from the nation's largest state. He called her "one of the toughest and most effective Senators on two of the most important committees" in the upper chamber — the Intelligence and Judiciary committees. Harris also sits on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee as well as the Budget Committee.Biden praised Harris as a leader on criminal justice and marriage equality and said she has "focused like a laser" on racial disparities that have resulted from the pandemic.Adding a personal touch, Biden said he first met Harris through his son Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in 2015. At the time, Harris was attorney general of California and Beau was attorney general of Delaware."He had enormous respect for her and her work," Biden said. "I thought a lot about that as I made this decision. There is no one's opinion I valued more than Beau's and I'm proud to have Kamala standing with me on this campaign."Biden and Harris will address reporters for the first time as the Democratic ticket on Wednesday from Biden's home town of Wilmington, Del.They will officially accept the party's nominations at the Democratic National Convention next week. Harris will speak Wednesday ahead of former President Obama. Biden will close out the event Thursday night.Ultimately, Biden chose a rising Democratic star and former presidential primary opponent, whom he once clashed fiercely with on the campaign trail.But she was not a factor down the stretch in the primary and she dropped out when her campaign ran out of money.Biden has said that he does not hold a grudge."Her record of accomplishment — fighting tooth and nail for what's right — is why I'm choosing her," Biden said."There is no door Kamala won't knock on, no stone she'll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people. She will wake up every day — like I will — thinking about how to make life better for people. How to rebuild our country back better. How to make it more just. How to win the next fight in the battle for the soul of this nation.""Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received," Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson said. "Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party."