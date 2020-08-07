It is noteworthy that the renovation of the station, which was badly damaged due to a massive fire on Sept. 29, 2019, began earlier this week.

The Civil Defense teams were battling to put out a blaze that broke out inside the courtyard of the Haramain High-Speed Train station in Sulaymaniyah district here on Thursday evening.Col. Muhammad Al-Qarni, the spokesman of the Civil Defense in Makkah region, said that the Civil Defense teams rushed to the station after its Uniform Operations Center received information at 7:27 p.m. about a fire at the courtyard of the station.The spokesman said. Fire crews were working to contain the fire at the site that had not spread to adjacent areas and the crews were still engaged in putting out the blaze completely, he said adding thatLater, the service had been suspended again following the imposition of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in March this year. The authorities have started preparations for the resumption of the train service between Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City of Rabigh next month.