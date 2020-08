The cow's tongue and genitals were removed.

Two more cattle have been mysteriously killed in rural eastern Oregon. This follows a number of unexplained killings of cattle in the region over the past year."It was a clean cut, so it wasn't wildlife," Wheeler County Sheriff's deputy Jeremiah Holmes said. "There were upwards of 80 cows milling around there ... so signs of tire tracks, boot tracks were pretty much non-existent." Holmes later followed up with the Northwest News Network to say there was no official cause of death determined yet, but a "partial boot print" was found about 100 yards from the cow.Last summer, five bulls were mysteriously slain in Harney County, Oregon, outside of Burns. Although there are many theories ranging from payback, cults or aliens, there have been few leads on the case despite the offer of a $25,000 reward by Silvies Valley Ranch "We are in the works of reaching out to the neighboring counties, so that when these happen there would be a group that would go to these consistently," Holmes said. "Hopefully the communication line will open up a little bit. So that we're all aware of what's happening in other counties."Holmes says he hopes ranchers and residents will be aware of vehicles parked in strange places. He says a licence plate and a date and time could help officers a lot.Anna King calls Richland, Washington home and loves unearthing great stories about people in the Northwest. She reports for the Northwest News Network from a studio at Washington State University, Tri-Cities. She covers the Mid-Columbia region, from nuclear reactors to Mexican rodeos.