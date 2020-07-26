© REUTERS



© REUTERS



Shoppers were amused after a man stepped out in central London on Friday wearing only a mask.Perhaps incorrectly interpreting the Government's latest coronavirus advice, he made sure to wear a blue covering but positioned it in the wrong place while walking along Oxford Street.Some pedestrians stopped in their tracks to take photos of the man while others gaped in shock.However, some high street chains have said they will not penalise customers who fail to do so.Police can hand out £100 fines to people in shops, shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, post offices, sandwich shops and supermarkets who flout the rules.However, the College of Policing has said officers "should only be required as a last resort".