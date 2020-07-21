© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst



Should children be allowed to watch porn? They will anyway, so parents must watch it with them, says actress Ali Wentworth, the wife of ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos, sending social media into a frenzy.Wentworth's comments were slipped into a much larger conversation on Debra Messing's 'The Dissenters' podcast last week, but they found themselves highlighted on a number of platforms on Monday evening, especially by conservative pundits.The author and 'Jerry Maguire' actress went on to explain that she sees it as no different to scrolling through social media with her two teenage daughters. "I say, 'Do you see this girl? There's a hole she's trying to fill,'" she said.Her comments sent social media into a frenzy, with many questioning whether the act of watching pornography with your children would constitute child abuse."George Stephanopoulos' Wife: I'd Watch Porn With My Teenage Daughters - good for her.Others have taken an even harsher stance, including conservative actress Mindy Robinson, who blasted Wentworth as a "degenerate" and suggested she needs to be looked into by "child services."Wentworth and Stephanopoulos married in 2001 and have two daughters, 15-year-old Harper and 17-year-old Elliott.