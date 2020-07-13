Ebola is spreading in western Democratic Republic of Congo, with nearly 50 known cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.Since authorities announced the outbreak on 1 June, 48 cases have been confirmed in Congo's Equateur province, with a further three probable cases and, WHO's top emergencies expert Mike Ryan said. "This is still a very active outbreak, and I would say it is still a great concern," Ryan told a news briefing.The province includes part of the River Congo, he said, adding that it was a large geographical area where communities were linked and people travelled long distances.