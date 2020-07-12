Donald Trump has demanded the extradition of Christopher Steele, the British former MI6 officer who compiled the infamous dossier on the President's ties with Russia.On Saturday morning, the President tweeted: "This man should be extradited, tried, and thrown into jail. A sick lier [sic] who was paid by Crooked Hillary & the DNC!"Mr Trump shared a news report from Wednesday regarding a British court ruling that the former British spyA few minutes later, Mr Trump wrote: "Bring back Steele!!!", and retweeting a link to a book on the Russia investigation by Fox News legal and political analyst Gregg Jarrett.Earlier this week, the UK High Court ordered Mr Steele to pay damages of $23,000 each to two Russian businessmen that he claimed had made payoffs to Vladimir Putin in the 1990s.Judge Mark Warby said that Mr Steele had not take reasonable steps to verify the allegations.In addition to Mr Steele and Russia, the President began the weekend with a stream of tweets touching on a number of topics.Related to the Russia investigation, he tweeted: "New documents just released reveal General Flynn was telling the truth, and the FBI knew it!"He accused the New York Times of making up the Russia bounty story, saying: "This was just another phony hit job by the @nytimes. They had no source, they made it up. FAKE NEWS!"On commuting his longtime confidant Roger Stone's sentence, he wrote: "Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place. It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign - AND GOT CAUGHT!"He congratulated Attorney General William Barr on a new federal crackdown on violent crime in US cities, while urging Alabama voters to choose his former attorney general's opponent in Tuesday's election, calling Jeff Sessions "a disaster".He again pushed for the reopening of schools, referencing a report that argued keeping them closed was a greater public health risk, and decried the failures of virtual learning.