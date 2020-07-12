Puppet Masters
Trump demands extradition of former MI6 officer Christopher Steele over Russia dossier
Independent, UK
Sat, 11 Jul 2020 20:40 UTC
On Saturday morning, the President tweeted: "This man should be extradited, tried, and thrown into jail. A sick lier [sic] who was paid by Crooked Hillary & the DNC!"
Mr Trump shared a news report from Wednesday regarding a British court ruling that the former British spy had violated a data privacy law by failing to check information on the President's Russia connections.
A few minutes later, Mr Trump wrote: "Bring back Steele!!!", and retweeting a link to a book on the Russia investigation by Fox News legal and political analyst Gregg Jarrett.
Earlier this week, the UK High Court ordered Mr Steele to pay damages of $23,000 each to two Russian businessmen that he claimed had made payoffs to Vladimir Putin in the 1990s.
Judge Mark Warby said that Mr Steele had not take reasonable steps to verify the allegations.
Mr Steele had accused Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman of facilitating the transfer of large amounts of money to Mr Putin when he was deputy mayor of St Petersburg.
In addition to Mr Steele and Russia, the President began the weekend with a stream of tweets touching on a number of topics.
Related to the Russia investigation, he tweeted: "New documents just released reveal General Flynn was telling the truth, and the FBI knew it!"
He accused the New York Times of making up the Russia bounty story, saying: "This was just another phony hit job by the @nytimes. They had no source, they made it up. FAKE NEWS!"
On commuting his longtime confidant Roger Stone's sentence, he wrote: "Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place. It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign - AND GOT CAUGHT!"
He congratulated Attorney General William Barr on a new federal crackdown on violent crime in US cities, while urging Alabama voters to choose his former attorney general's opponent in Tuesday's election, calling Jeff Sessions "a disaster".
He again pushed for the reopening of schools, referencing a report that argued keeping them closed was a greater public health risk, and decried the failures of virtual learning.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Trump demands extradition of former MI6 officer Christopher Steele over Russia dossier
- Job losses, bankruptcies and store closings are all at apocalyptic levels as the US economic collapse rolls on
- Iranian media indirectly blames Israel, US for being behind Natanz incident
- Iran to contribute to security of Syrian skies amid continuing Israeli air strikes
- The Chinese want the Yuan to beat the dollar in the digital field
- Hypocrites: Google vows to ban companies profiting from secretly spying on people
- Clinical psychologist: Julian Assange's 'torture has intensified' and must be stopped
- Epstein's madam and partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies charges
- Russia & China veto Western resolution on keeping Syria-Turkey border crossings open, but Moscow's counter-proposal fails
- Body camera transcripts reveal new details about night of George Floyd's death
- Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence just days before prison surrender deadline
- Did Ireland's minister distort the truth about Israel's settlement imports to lawmakers?
- Turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque will threaten Christian-Muslim trust, lower tourism, pit the West against Erdogan
- New gene editing tool to correct mutations in mitochondrial DNA
- People along Silk Road kept cats as pets 1,000 years ago
- Astronomers discover South Pole Wall, a gigantic structure stretching 1.4 billion light-years across
- Former associate says Epstein and Maxwell filmed powerful people having sex with underage girls
- Liberal media alarmed US propaganda arm Voice of America may 'become propaganda' (the wrong kind) under Trump nominee CEO
- Michael Flynn's defense team says new DOJ documents contain 'shocking exculpatory evidence'
- WHO partners with Johnson & Johnson, Amazon & Google to launch new AI-based anti-tobacco program
- Trump demands extradition of former MI6 officer Christopher Steele over Russia dossier
- Iran to contribute to security of Syrian skies amid continuing Israeli air strikes
- The Chinese want the Yuan to beat the dollar in the digital field
- Russia & China veto Western resolution on keeping Syria-Turkey border crossings open, but Moscow's counter-proposal fails
- Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence just days before prison surrender deadline
- Did Ireland's minister distort the truth about Israel's settlement imports to lawmakers?
- Michael Flynn's defense team says new DOJ documents contain 'shocking exculpatory evidence'
- WHO partners with Johnson & Johnson, Amazon & Google to launch new AI-based anti-tobacco program
- Peak hypocrisy: Netherlands govt. to take RUSSIA to European Court of Human Rights over 'role' in MH17 crash
- UN 'Independent' Commission on Syria cannot guarantee credibility of its own data
- AOC: 'Only entitled moaners think cancel culture exists' (in a post complaining about her critics) - social media bites back
- UK's quantitative easing ponzi-scheme injecting even more cash than during the crash of '08
- Meet the Israeli intelligence-linked firm using AI to profile Americans and guide US lockdown policy
- Washington's bipartisan torpedo against the agreement for withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Is the US planning to invade Venezuela through Colombia?
- Culture war in the West: Trump threatens to defund universities for 'Radical Left Indoctrination'
- On Ukrainian sabotage efforts in Crimea, Biden allegedly tells Poroshenko 'it can't come close to happening again'
- Best of the Web: Pandora's box? US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is 'Indian country'. Manhattan next?
- US slaps sanctions on Chinese officials for 'horrific abuse of Uyghurs and ethnic Kazakhs'
- Lavrov says nuclear confrontation increases with US' race for global domination: 'They want to win'
- Job losses, bankruptcies and store closings are all at apocalyptic levels as the US economic collapse rolls on
- Iranian media indirectly blames Israel, US for being behind Natanz incident
- Hypocrites: Google vows to ban companies profiting from secretly spying on people
- Clinical psychologist: Julian Assange's 'torture has intensified' and must be stopped
- Epstein's madam and partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies charges
- Body camera transcripts reveal new details about night of George Floyd's death
- Turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque will threaten Christian-Muslim trust, lower tourism, pit the West against Erdogan
- Former associate says Epstein and Maxwell filmed powerful people having sex with underage girls
- Liberal media alarmed US propaganda arm Voice of America may 'become propaganda' (the wrong kind) under Trump nominee CEO
- SJWs run 'woke' dinner scam on wealthy whites: Grifters are only amplifying the racism they claim to fight
- McCloskeys served with search warrant, police take rifle, no charges yet
- Michael Krieger of Liberty Blitkrieg steps back: Farewell...for now
- 'How Islam moderated slavery': BBC incurs wrath of Twitterati after article resurfaces explaining the 'nice' way to treat humans as property
- Language police: BBC urges staff to declare personal pronouns to support transgender staff
- Reform section 230 to protect free speech. Don't put it into the USMCA
- At least 150 Minneapolis police officers seek disability for PTSD following riots
- Taking a stand! Goya Foods CEO won't apologize for complimenting Trump, says boycott is 'suppression of speech'
- A Declaration of Independence by a Princeton professor
- Hundreds of UK police officers have convictions for crimes including assault, burglary and animal cruelty
- 10,000 Greek protesters fight against bill to ban public gatherings, later petrol bombs and stun grenades were exchanged
- Origins of string revealed by ancient seashells
- Unifying spirit between East and West: Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766), Jesuit painter in the Forbidden City
- Unprecedented 4,200-year-old rock art etching of animal herd found in Golan Heights dolmen
- Dark Forces: How to take back control of your mind
- Mysteries of Americas earliest inhabitants revealed deep inside Yucatan caves
- Genome studies support influence of Native Americans on Polynesians
- The art of Burganov: A lasting reminder of US - Russia friendship
- A historical reminder of what defines the United States, as told by a former slave
- Mysterious Stone Age flint artefacts may be crude sculptures of humans say archaeologists
- Ancient tools unearthed: May rewrite understanding of human history in Central Africa
- Best of the Web: The international dimensions of 1776 and how an age of reason was subverted
- Climate change and the rise of the Roman Empire
- Ancient Aboriginal underwater archaeological site discovered off Western Australia coast
- Best of the Web: The era of Chatham House and the British roots of NATO
- The Kosovo Indictment: Proof of Bill Clinton's Serbian war atrocities
- Ancient Maya reservoirs were polluted with toxins
- Non-tobacco plant identified in ancient pipe for first time
- How US-Qatar regime change deception produced 'Caesar' sanctions and Syria's famine
- Margaret Sanger statues honor a racist and eugenicist; but as with Darwin, let her stay
- Prehistorical petroglyph discovered in central Iran
- New gene editing tool to correct mutations in mitochondrial DNA
- People along Silk Road kept cats as pets 1,000 years ago
- Astronomers discover South Pole Wall, a gigantic structure stretching 1.4 billion light-years across
- Human brain evolved to be not just bigger but finely shaped and "massively reorganized"
- Weird green gel-like substance found on Moon identified by scientists
- Plate tectonics research rewrites history of Earth's continents
- Comet NEOWISE has "supersized" nucleus, sprouts another tail
- Earth's atmosphere rings like a bell
- 4 mysterious, unidentified circular objects discovered in outer space
- The sixth sense of animals: An early warning system for earthquakes?
- Best of the Web: What a mass of rotting reindeer carcasses taught scientists
- Fossil jawbone from Alaska forces rethink of dinosaurs in the Arctic
- Neurologists warn of potential for serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms
- Five MORE asteroids to fly past Earth in coming week, as NASA identifies space rock with highest odds of hitting us
- Chinese scientists reveal analysis of weird substance found on the moon's far side by Yutu 2 rover
- Temperate zones not tropics may host more modern evolutionary innovation according to plant study
- Unexpected metal on moon could signal close connection with early earth
- Two bright new supernovae light up nearby galaxies
- Dying stars breathe life into Earth: study
- White dwarfs reveal new insights into the origin of life in the universe
- Houses carried away by floodwater after dam bursts following heavy rain in Ruza, Russia
- Man walking to work severely mauled by bear in Kashmir, India
- Lightning bolt kills 3, injures 7 others in West Bengal, India
- Wildfires kill at least five in Ukraine's Luhansk region
- Storm Fay makes landfall on US east coast
- Flooding and downed trees reported across Toronto after severe summer storm
- New record for snow in Norway: 10 meters (over 32 feet) remains in summer
- At least 24 pygmy killer whales found dead in S. Taiwan since April
- More deadly floods, landslides in Nepal - 7 killed and 20 missing in the last 2 days - Nearly 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Volcanic island in Pacific Ocean having 'vigorous growth spurt'
- Farmers struggle with flooded fields for second year running in Canada's BC
- Footage captures teenage Russian footballer being struck by lightning in freak accident that reportedly left him in coma
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: This is how you will access food in the future
- The Andes - "Experts say it has never snowed that much" - Over 13 FEET deep
- Spectacular tornadoes rip through western Minnesota - At least 1 dead, 2 injured
- Environment Canada confirms 4 tornadoes formed in Alberta on Tuesday
- Lightning strikes kills at least 12 in India's Bihar, brings death toll to 150 in 2 weeks for the state
- Ice Age Farmer Report: THE ZOONOTIC THREAT: Into the smart cities with you! - The "Biodiversity" lie & Agenda 2030
- Stunning 'jellyfish' sprites captured over French mountain range
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers confirmed to have immunity and no side effects
- Best of the Web: Mask-erade: COVID-1984 and evidence-free compulsory masking
- Feds in hazmat suits raid Humble's 'Apostolic church' in Florida, seize 22 gallons of toxic MMS touted as 'coronavirus cure'
- 'Unknown pneumonia' sweeping Kazakhstan that's deadlier than coronavirus - Chinese embassy
- Best of the Web: No second-wave of coronavirus in Russia, head of Genomic Engineering Lab in Moscow explains why
- Canada: Health experts press Ottawa for a more 'balanced approach' to tackling COVID-19 pandemic
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus: Why everyone was wrong - immune response stronger than thought
- Exercising with face masks on could be dangerous and here's why
- Complications from COVID-19 may depend on von Willebrand factor in the blood
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Project Salus: Track the People, Track the Food
- Doctor speaks out: 'I've lost all trust in medical research' - financial muscle of Big Pharma distorted science during Covid-19
- STUNNING: Fauci's remdesivir costs $9 per dose, will be sold at $3,000 per treatment — China company linked to Soros will also mass produce the drug
- Suspected case of bubonic plague registered in China, days after cases in Mongolia
- Best of the Web: Big Pharma has been busy distorting science during the pandemic
- Best of the Web: WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death
- Rare case of brain eating amoeba confirmed in Florida
- Déjà vu: GSK recycles its problematic adjuvant into COVID-19 vaccines
- Best of the Web: Modelers were 'astronomically wrong' in COVID-19 predictions, says epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis - And the world is paying the price
- Best of the Web: "No one has died from the coronavirus": Important revelations shared by Dr Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association
- Bubonic Plague? Mongolia quarantines border region with Russia
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
Quote of the Day
The human heart cries out for help; the human soul implores us for deliverance; but we do not heed their cries, for we neither hear nor understand. But the man who hears and understands we call mad, and flee from him.
Recent Comments
The US system of political appointment of law enforcement is so stupid and corrupt ...that is ''the'' systemic problem in a nut shell
Lies. It was Soylent Green.
Congratulations, Donald....! Though there ain't nearly enough instances where you can and do show your balls....
No, the 'west' will applaud this action because it is being done to an 'Orthodox' church. Erdogan knows better than to try stuff like this to a...
I'm thinking the King of the Netherlands was videoed at Epstein Island. He is being blackmailed to keep up the pressure on the Russians. Who are...