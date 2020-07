© FDA

Federal agents in hazmat suits raided a church in Florida, and confiscated 22 gallons of a toxic concoction the church was marketing as a cure for Covid-19. The 'Miracle Mineral Solution' is in fact a potent industrial bleach.Agents raided the church on Wednesday, making off with a sizable haul of industrial chemicals. According to ABC7 News, local and federal crews foundThe raid followed a Food and Drug Administration injunction against the church in April, which ordered its website to be taken down and its supplies of the "dangerous and potentially life threatening" liquid destroyed.Desperate people around the world have turned to MMS to fight the coronavirus. As early as January, when less than ten cases had been confirmed in the US, YouTube personality Jordan Sather emerged as an early proponent of the chemical cocktail, calling it the only effective treatment against the "bio-engineered" virus. Since then, customers as far afield as New Zealand and Australia have bought the church's snake oil.MMS was not invented as a coronavirus treatment. First marketed by gold miner and former Scientologist Jim Humble in 1996, it's risen to infamy in the years since, with its promises seducing even some in the medical establishment. These include Northern Irish doctor Finbar Magee, who had his license revoked in 2016 for administering it to an autistic child.Its proponents, however, usually come from anti-vaccine and hippy circles. They tout it as a cure-all treatment for AIDS, cancer, autism, brain damage, and nearly 150 other maladies listed on the church's website.