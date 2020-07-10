Health & Wellness
Feds in hazmat suits raid Humble's 'Apostolic church' in Florida, seize 22 gallons of toxic MMS touted as 'coronavirus cure'
RT
Wed, 08 Jul 2020 21:02 UTC
Agents raided the church on Wednesday, making off with a sizable haul of industrial chemicals. According to ABC7 News, local and federal crews found 50 gallons of muriatic acid and 8,300 pounds of sodium chloride, as well as 22 gallons of the finished 'Miracle Mineral Solution' (MMS).
The raid followed a Food and Drug Administration injunction against the church in April, which ordered its website to be taken down and its supplies of the "dangerous and potentially life threatening" liquid destroyed.
The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing is not a church in the traditional sense. Instead it functions as an international organization dedicated to the manufacture and sale of MMS, also known as 'Miracle Mineral Supplement' or 'Master Mineral Solution'. The church solicits donations from its customers, offering them the corrosive "sacrament" in return, which it claims can cure Covid-19.
Training courses, which instruct believers in the administration of MMS, also help the church turn a tidy profit, as do its membership cards, which supposedly offer the congregation exemption from "vaccinations, medications, X-rays, scans, [and] implants."
Desperate people around the world have turned to MMS to fight the coronavirus. As early as January, when less than ten cases had been confirmed in the US, YouTube personality Jordan Sather emerged as an early proponent of the chemical cocktail, calling it the only effective treatment against the "bio-engineered" virus. Since then, customers as far afield as New Zealand and Australia have bought the church's snake oil.
MMS was not invented as a coronavirus treatment. First marketed by gold miner and former Scientologist Jim Humble in 1996, it's risen to infamy in the years since, with its promises seducing even some in the medical establishment. These include Northern Irish doctor Finbar Magee, who had his license revoked in 2016 for administering it to an autistic child.
Its proponents, however, usually come from anti-vaccine and hippy circles. They tout it as a cure-all treatment for AIDS, cancer, autism, brain damage, and nearly 150 other maladies listed on the church's website. In fact, consumption of its ingredients has been linked to brain and reproductive damage by the US Environmental Protection Agency, and the mixture has been shown to rust steel even at low concentrations.
Following Wednesday's raid, the Genesis II Church has been asked to reach out to its customers and tell them to destroy their own MMS supplies. Church head Mark Grenon and his two sons, Jonathan and Joseph, will appear in court in Miami to face charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and criminal contempt, CBS Miami reported.
Reader Comments
"Following Wednesday's raid, the Genesis II Church has been asked to reach out to its customers and tell them to destroy their own MMS supplies."Why? They could still use the stuff to clean their pools, soften their water, or salt the fields of heathens!
Big Brother Pig Bullshit.
R.C.
That sounds more like a ringing endorsement at this point, if we're being honest.
1) Table Salt.
2) The chemical compound hydrochloric acid is the aqueous (water-based) solution of hydrogen chloride gas (HCl). It is a strong acid, the major component of gastric acid and of wide industrial use, which is one of the most common chemicals out there.
Thus, they can break anyone's door down. They tend to first go after those who 'refuse to cooperate' such as these scammers.
Following Wednesday's raid, the Genesis II Church has been asked to reach out to its customers and tell them to destroy their own MMS supplies. Church head Mark Grenon and his two sons, Jonathan and Joseph, will appear in court in Miami to face charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and criminal contempt, CBS Miami reported.I'm almost certain that after the pigs stole all that, they gave them the choice: Issue a request to anyone who's bought it and we won't file criminal charges. (That's what it reads between the lines.) They said no, so the cops threw the book at them, and the charges will be dropped before a month is out.
They are using this as yet another bridge across which has been and will continue driven the SWAT teams of AmeriKa.
Next, they'll go after people who... call them pigs... then those who....post comments on SOTT.
First they came for the salt adders, and I did not speak out—because I was on a low-salt diet. Then they came for the pepper adders...R.C.
Well RT turned this story into a MSM quality hitpiece. Actually I've heard of these guys and listened to them speak. It is not nearly as crazy as RT makes it out to be. It's designation as a church uses a loophole in the law, that is why the book they are throwing at them is one of the sillier ones, pumped up with legalese; a violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetics act, along with criminal contempt - whatever that means in this situation. "Sodium Chloride" as you point out, instead of the decidedly less scary souding term, salt.
Genesis used the lack of regulation of churches to continue to circulating the recipe and usage of it, because they really believe it is harmless and effective and it is harmless at the least. All of the silly sounding things RT mentions, like the sacraments are designed to fulfill the legal definition of a church. They don't get that much money from it. They sell an optional book and some consultations on how to use it, but the information and recipe itself is free.
They have probably been looking for a legal opening to go after these guys for years. This group has been around for a long time.
1) No law making them illegal; and
2) Them all being for sale at Lowes, Home Depo.or Walmart. PIGS!
R.C.
P.s., The joke: Anyone wanna buy some bootleg MMS? (Sarcasm.)
RC