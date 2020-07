© Monica Schipper via Getty Images for Hulu

During an interview on the "Awards Chatter" podcast, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talked about her documentary series "Hillary," which the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards named as the year's best limited documentary series back in March, according to The Hollywood Reporter . But when the podcast host asked Clinton whether she would win in a rematch election against President Donald Trump, she didn't hesitate to offer her thoughts."Yes. But I think people believe that this is a referendum on him," said Clinton, who lost the 2016 election by 70 electoral college votes."You know, when he ran before, people who knew him mostly knew him from reality TV. He'd been in their living rooms, and he was a businessman, and he looked like a billionaire, and he rode around in his big plane and all of that," she said. "So they kinda thought, 'Well, hey, you know, give the guy a chance. Let's see what he can do.' And now everybody, I think, knows what the consequences of that have been."As The Daily Wire previously reported, Joe Biden speculated that Trump would be escorted from the White House by the military should he lose the election and refuse to leave the premises. Back in June, Trump pushed back against speculation he wouldn't leave office, telling Fox News' Harris Faulkner that should he lose, he would simply move on from it, reports Politico Last November, Clinton told the BBC that she would not run for president again, but then followed up with a clarification — after she was pressed about whether she was 100% decided against running — that she would "never say never to anything."