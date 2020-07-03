© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



"When Congress in a bipartisan way passed sanctions on Russia, the administration told us to take out the sanctions on the GRU - the intelligence, as well as the defense sectors of Russia. We should have those in there."

"A great nation does not force the next generation to fight their wars, and that's what we've done in Afghanistan. I think the best day to have not had the war in Afghanistan was when we started it, and the next best day is tomorrow."

As the fallout from dubiously sourced allegations about 'Russian bounties' on US troops in Afghanistan continues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for fresh sanctions against Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.Moscow paid Taliban fighters bounties to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan, and President Donald Trump ignored intelligence briefings on the matter, an anonymously sourced New York Times report claimed last Friday.However, the report has whipped up yet another wave of 'Russiagate' hysteria in Washington. Pelosi called on Thursday for the application of sanctions on Russia's intelligence and defense sectors.The bipartisan bill likely referenced by Pelosi is the 2017Despite signing this bill into law, thePelosi is not the only Democrat to capitalize on the 'Russian bounties' story to bolster her anti-Moscow efforts. On Thursday, theThe amendment, passed by the panel's Democratic majority plus a handful of Republicans,Given the timing, a number of pundits and Republican lawmakers have accused their colleagues of using the story to prolong the two-decade war in Afghanistan. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) said: