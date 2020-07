"not something that a few people choose to practice. Instead it has been a feature of the social, economic, and political systems in which we all exist."

the collateral damage of wokeness is producing the totalitarianism it purports to challenge by denying any view that challenges it.

Am I a racist? Are you? People tell me I sort of have to be a racist, it's not really my choice. Today, if you're old, white, from the Midwest, a bit conservative, then you're racist. Maybe you don't say racist things specifically, and maybe you never did anything to disadvantage a black person yourself, but by original sin, you're part of " systematic racism. Now maybe your immigrant parents arrived in the U.S. 75 years after slavery, or you as a white racist have trouble finding a privileged job that pays a living wage. No matter, you're still privileged thanks to a system going back 400 years whether you like it or not. defined asI'd like to say that was from the news, but in recent days I heard most of that from a close relative, and the rest from a friend of many years, neither of whom want to interact with me anymore. I've been sending one checks since her birthdays were in the single digits. I grew up alongside the other. They have both taken themselves out of my life because the internet told them I am a racist.has given us a country where everyone can be called a Nazi, er, racist, and dismissed.. So no "Thank you, Elie Wiesel for that moving account. Now in rebuttal, Hitler's deputy, Martin Bormann..." You had to be an actual Nazi to hold an opinion outside the boundaries of legitimacy.Racism scholar Ibram Kendi says The New York Times said white allies should "Text your relatives and loved ones telling them you will not be visiting them or answering phone calls until they take significant action in supporting black lives." Another article described my own situation, claiming "BLM protesters are breaking up with their racist, Facebook-addled relatives." A Twitter thread about one such family dissolution had over 800,000 likes. HuffPo ran an article by a biracial woman eviscerating her white mother for being too white.High school debate clubs used to propose a topic in advance but not assign a "side" until just before the match. The idea was you would vigorously support or attack a position you may not personally agree with. You were supposed to learn something intellectual from all this along with the ability to see things from another point of view. It is a vision of the world a long way from calling someone a witch, er, racist, and dismissing them whole.There is no longer any tolerance for others' views because the current fascism of the left does not see opinions as such; they are not acquired thoughts so much as they are innate to who we are, the inside and the outside fixed by color and class.before being ignored at family gatherings, unfriended, and canceled. From the New York Times firing an editor for running an op-ed by a senator, to me wondering about the practicality of defunding the police and losing a friend over it,(used to be mansplain).It's even a job title — a writer at a black news site calls himself a "wypipologist."I am unsure where all these woke white people came from. The world around me, since George Floyd's death, is flooded with overzealous sympathy, the media a waste can for guilt, and people who had never heard of the idea a week ago pronouncing themselves deeply committed to defunding the police.Companies are stumbling over each other like they just found Jesus at an AA meeting to add Black Lives Matter to their websites, just above the ad banners. The Washington Post reports that African Americans have said they've been overwhelmed by the number of white friends checking in, withWhite celebs are swarming to confess their past ignorance on race. In what may be the ultimate expression of shallowness, someone who calls herself an influencer and life coach postedWhich corner was everyone standing in solidarity on last week?The Slack for a hospitality company I worked for pre-COVID exploded last week when a benign HR data request went out on #BlackOutTuesday. The almost all-white staff went insane with accusations of racism. Of course, the blindsided (and now racist)she doesn't follow the right people on Twitter. The mob, sounding like they'd drunk a human growth hormone and Adderall smoothie, barked until the company issued a sort-of apology. Then they celebrated as if they'd brought George Floyd back to life.It shouldn't have caught HR so off guard.They were taught nothing matters more than starting a sentence with "as a... (woman, harassment survivor, deep sea diver)". They were brought up on TV shows that juxtaposed white and black characters like someone was stringing together magic diversity beads. They made the boss apologize even though nothing was really different except thatSoon enough we'll all be asked over the PA to take a knee for the national anthem at sporting events.The harsh self-righteousness oozed. It sounded very much like people wanted to imagine they were on the cutting edge of a revolution, the long-awaited (well, for four years) Reichstag fire.Less than taking a stand, it feels more like radical chic from people who have been cooped up for months, cut off from bars and the gym.The protests feel like the last round of BLM, Occupy, Pink Hats, March for Our Lives, even Live Aid in 1986 when Queen sang for everyone's racist parents to end hunger forever. Remember in 1970 when Leonard Bernstein threw a cocktail party for the Black Panthers Defense Fund and Tom Wolfe wrote about it? That changed everything; I mean, people used to say "Negro" back then. But I'm pretty sure a year from now there will still be funded police departments.It took some rough nights to work out the rules and root out the looters, butthe demonstrators arrive with water bottles and healthy snacks. The route is established with the police a long way from "by any means necessary" boulevard.The AP describes the once violent protests outside the White House now as having a "street fair vibe." See, it got complicated explaining how looting beer from a convenience run by Yemeni refugees was connected to racial justice.The cops quickly quiet down the former and the media slowly wears out the latter. That meansUntil next time.Along the way, however,Ideas are redefined by one side as the bad -isms of racism, sexism, fascism, and pulled out of the marketplace along with the people who want to talk about them. No invite to the barbecue, no seat at the Thanksgiving table. In a political system built on compromise, I'm not sure how we're supposed to get things done.For me,I'll get over my problem with lost friends. America, I'm not so sure.