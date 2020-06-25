"In this case, the district court's actions will result in specific harms to the exercise of the Executive Branch's exclusive prosecutorial power.



"If evidence comes to light calling into question the integrity or purpose of an underlying criminal investigation, the Executive Branch must have the authority to decide that further prosecution is not in the interest of justice."

"It is a great irony that, in finding the District Court to have exceeded its jurisdiction, this Court so grievously oversteps its own. This appears to be the first time that we have issued a writ of mandamus to compel a district court to rule in a particular manner on a motion without first giving the lower court a reasonable opportunity to issue its own ruling."

"The frail and shifting justifications for its ongoing probe of Mr. Flynn, as well as the irregular procedure that preceded his interview, suggests that the FBI was eager to interview Mr. Flynn irrespective of any underlying investigation."

"We have Judge Sullivan, who is an old hand, he's an excellent trial judge. And he may say, to himself at least, you know, I asked for advice, and I'm ignoring it. And I'm granting the motion to dismiss. Shouldn't he be allowed to do that?"

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered a judge to grant the Department of Justice's (DOJ) unusual move to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.The panel ruled 2-1, with two Republican-appointed judges carrying the majority, thatJudge Neomi Rao, who was appointed to the circuit court by President Trump, wrote in the majority opinion:saying he would grant Sullivan the space to explore the DOJ's request for dismissal. Wilkins wrote in his dissent:An attorney representing Sullivan before the circuit court declined to comment. Flynn's attorney and the DOJ did not immediately respond when asked for comment.The decision is the latest twist in a case that has morphed from a straightforward plea agreement to a political battle, with the administration's critics saying it's part of a series of incidents where Attorney General William Barr has intervened on behalf of the president's allies.The DOJ stunned observers last month when it dropped its charge that Flynn had lied to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat in late 2016. The move came after the former Trump adviser had pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.saying that the FBI's investigation and the interview it conducted with the former adviser were "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis," echoing Trump's criticisms that the probes into his campaign and allies were improper and politically motivated.In its filing, which came shortly after a career prosecutor withdrew from the case, the DOJ blamed FBI officials for concocting a pretext to interrogate Flynn.Instead of rubber-stamping the motion,Gleeson argued earlier this month that Sullivan should reject the DOJ's motion and accused Flynn of perjury in reversing his earlier guilty plea.Gleeson did not immediately respond when asked for comment.Trump, who has repeatedly weighed in on the case on behalf of his former adviser, promptly cheered Wednesday's development on Twitter.The decision on Wednesday surprised many who had been following the case. During oral arguments over Flynn's appeal earlier this month, the circuit court panel appeared skeptical of the former three-star Army general's case.Judge Karen Henderson, the third member of the panel, seemed wary of intervening before Sullivan had a chance to rule. Henderson, a George H.W. Bush appointee, said during the hearing:But Henderson ultimately joined Rao in the decision to block Sullivan from exploring the DOJ's motion any further.Sullivan had scheduled oral arguments on July 16 for Gleeson, Flynn's attorneys and the DOJ to make their cases on whether the charges should be dropped.