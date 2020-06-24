of what appear to be Joe Biden's phone calls with the former president of Ukraine have surfaced,a gas company desperate to avoid prosecution.Ledgers show payments ofhe company co-founded by Hunter Biden, for "consulting services," former prosecutor Konstantin Kulyk and Ukrainian MP Andrii Derkach revealed on Monday in Kiev.Kulyk added thatKulyk also told reporters that his office had evidence of Burisma's lawyers offeringto the government to make the case against the company and its founder go away -The reason Burisma's activities stood out from the white noise of general corruption in Ukraine following the US-backed coup in 2014 is thatby hiring Hunter Biden as a board member, for a reported salary of $50,000 a month. Biden had no qualifications for the job, other than his father being the top US official in charge of Ukraine.Last month, Derkach released a batch of audio recordings of what sounded like Biden and then-President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine, discussing everything from sacking a prosecutor looking into Burisma to what Kiev needed to do to qualify for an IMF bailout loan.The new recordings showand so on.The recordings have not been authenticated and Derkach himself was careful to say the voices "sound like" Poroshenko and Biden. He has turned the materials over to the prosecutor-general's office, which is reportedly looking into charges of treason and abuse of power against the former president.Poroshenko's corruption and Hunter Biden's job have had a major impact on US politics. Last year, Democrats accused President Donald Trump of soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election by bringing up Burisma on a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and threatening to withhold US military aid to Kiev. The House of Representatives actually impeached Trump on those charges, though he was acquitted in the Senate.One of the witnesses in the process was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent. On Monday,as "part of a large-scale hybrid war" intended to "undermine the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership that underlies the international coalition in support for Ukraine."He said the same exact thing about last month's revelations, though on that occasion he also accused someone from Zelensky's office of handing over "raw materials" to investigative journalists who then gave the recordings to Derkach.