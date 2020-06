© Noam Galai/Getty Images

A white Macy's employee was brutally assaulted by a black man in the middle of the store a few days ago. Video shows the assailant, Damire Palmer, punching the man in the head as he crawls on the ground begging Palmer to stop. The assailant's brother, who filmed the crime and posted it proudly to social media, claims that the victim used the N-word. Even if true, that wouldn't remotely justify felony assault. But it isn't true. Macy's investigated and confirmed that the attack was "unprovoked." Also, the N-word claim is absurd on its face. A Macy's employee is not going to casually refer to his black customers as racial slurs. If he had that habit, he would have been fired a long time ago.It should be noted that a man who assaulted a Macy's employee last year was charged with a hate crime because he used anti-gay slurs during the attack. The prosecutor in that case said that the attacker "subjected [the victim] to offensive physical contact" and that this was done "because of his perception of the victim's sexual orientation."Well, was this latest Macy's assault not "offensive physical contact" due to the attacker's perception of the victim's race?There are more examples. During the riots in Rochester a few weeks ago, a white woman was attacked by a group of black men. She was punched in the face repeatedly and beaten with a wooden board. In Ocean City, where violence has been rampant of late, a white man was knocked out while sitting on a park bench. Again, no hate crime charges.And hate crime charges aren't the only thing missing. There has been little public attention to, or condemnation of, these attacks.But if we are going down this road, and if we have gotten into the business of doling out special punishments for hate-based crime, then equal justice under the law means prosecuting crimes against white people with all the same gusto as crimes against non-whites.