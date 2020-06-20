Besides being able to see CO2, Greta is also a virus expert.

Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg added to CNN expert coronavirus panel, Twitter erupts
Greta can see CO2!
“My daughter can see CO2 with the naked eye” – Afrinik

She is a very talented girl. In addition to being a virus and climate expert, this Swedish girl who doesn't attend school is also an expert on racism in America, and global governance.