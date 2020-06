© Newsweek



The Islamists controlled by the Pentagon

"The state protects Islamic Law and applies the Sharia. It imposes Good and fights Evil. It obeys the duties of Islam (...) The defence of Islamism, of society and of the Muslim homeland is the duty of every subject of the King".

The fusion of the two "Gladio" networks and the preparation of Daesh

The preparation of populations to gladly welcome the jihadists supposes the previous construction of a network of mosques and social works, as was done in Algeria before the "civil" war.

The primary military operations require arms, which must be imported beforehand. Above all, after the campaign, the jihadists will have no possibility of acquiring weapons, and even less ammunition. They will therefore need to be supplied from outside.

The administration of the occupied zones supposes the participation of senior executives who have been trained in advance, like those of regular armies tasked with "rebuilding states".

Finally, the war of position supposes the construction of enormous infrastructures which will require a great deal of equipment, materials, engineers and architects.

This article is an extract from the book Fake wars and big lies . For a decade, all the Islamist chiefs - including Osama Bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri - travelled on aircraft of the US Air Force. The United Kingdom, Turkey, and Azerbaidjan participated in the operation [ 2 ].Saudi Arabia - which is both a state and the private property of the Saud family - officially became the company charged with the management of world Islamism. In 1992, the King proclaimed a Fundamental Law, which statedIn 1993, Charles, the Prince of Wales, placed the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies under his patronage, while the head of the Saudi secret services, Prince Turki, took over its direction.to the point where people spoke of "Londonistan" [ 3 ]. Under the umbrella of the Muslim World League, the Arab Muslim Brotherhood and the Pakistani Jamaat-i-Islami created a large number of cultural and cult-based associations around the mosque in Finsbury Park.Above all, Londonistan was the home for a number of medias, publishing houses, newspapers (al-Hayat and Asharq al-Awsat - both directed by the children of the present King Salman of Arabia) - and television channels (the group MBC of Prince Walid ben Talal broadcasts about twenty channels). They are not destined for the Muslim diaspora in the United Kingdom, but are broadcast in the Arab world. And since the agreement between the Islamists and Saudi Arabia had been extended to the United Kingdom, they enjoyed total freedom of action, although they were banned from interfering in domestic UK politics. The system employed several thousand people and handled gigantic quantities of money.- a survivor of the aborted coup d'état in Hama, who had become a liaison officer between Bin Laden and the Groupe Islamique Armé (GIA) of Algeria - 4 ]. In his Call for a Global Islamic Resistance,This concerned provoking the authorities in order to spark fierce repression which would lead the people to rise against them. This tactic had already been used by the CIA/NATO Gladio networks in manipulating the European extreme left wing in the 1970's and 1980's (the Baader-Meinhof Complex, the Red Brigades, Action Directe). Of course, there was no question that the strategy would allow the people to prevail, and the CIA/NATO knew that it had no chance of doing so - they were never victorious anywhere - butHe fled France after the attacks of 1995. Two years later,on the model of Aginter Press, the Gladio cell which the CIA had created in Lisbon during the 1960's and 1970's.(from those attributed to the extreme left at the Piazza Fontana, in 1969, to those blamed on Muslims in London in 2005 ).The Libyan Mahmud Jibril El-Warfally, professor at the university of Pittsburg, taught them how to speak the language known as "politically correct". Thus he trained Emirs and Generals from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco and Tunisia (but also Singapore). Mixing the principles of public relations with studies of reports by the World Bank, the most brutal dictators were now able to expound straight-faced on their Democratic Ideal as well as their profound respect for Human Rights.The war against Algeria spilled over into France. Jacques Chirac and his Minister for the Interior, Charles Pasqua, interrupted French support for the Muslim Brotherhood and even banned books by Yusuf al-Qaradawi (the Egyptian Brotherhood preacher). For them, it was essential to maintain French presence in the Maghreb, which the British wanted to wipe off the map.Each time, the suspects who managed to flee were able to find refuge in Londonistan.The war in Bosnia-Herzegovina began in 1992 [ 5 ]. On instructions from Washington, the(for whom US citizen Richard Perle was diplomatic advisor, and the Frenchman Bernard-Henri Levy was Press advisor). Bin Laden formed an Arab Legion with ex-combatants from Afghanistan and supplied financing from the Muslim World League. Either by a sense of confessional solidarity or in competition with Saudi Arabia,With the Pentagon's blessing, it sent several hundred Guardians of the Revolution and a unit of the Lebanese Hezbollah. Above all, it delivered the main weapons used by the Bosnian army. The Russian secret services, who penetrated Bin Laden's camp, found out thatAfter the war, a special International Tribunal was created. It launched criminal proceedings against a number of combatants for war crimes, but not one was a member of the Arab Legion.After three years of quiet, the war between Muslims and Orthodox Christians started up again in ex-Yugoslavia, this time in Kosovo. The Kosovo Liberation Army (UÇK) was composed of mafia-style groups trained in combat by the German Special Forces (KSK) at the Turkish base of Incirlik. The Albanians and the Muslim Yugoslavs shared a Naqshbandi culture.The veterans of the Arab Legion joined the UÇK, of which one brigade was commanded by a brother of Ayman al-Zawahiri. He systematically destroyed Orthodox churches and monasteries and forced the Christians to flee.In 1995, reviving the tradition of political assassination,This second attack was paid for with £100,000 by the British secret services, who sought to punish Libya for supporting the Irish resistance [ 6 ]. However, the operation failed. Several Libyan officers fled to the United Kingdom. Among them was, Ramadan Abidi, whose son, many years later, was to be tasked, still by the British secret services, with carrying outwho still maintained a public relations bureau in Londonistan.Its President was the Tunisian Moncef Marzouki, and its spokesman was the Syrian Haytham Manna. Its objective was to defend members of the Muslim Brotherhood who had been arrested in different Arab countries for their terrorist activities. Marzouki was a left-wing doctor who had been working with the Brotherhood for a long time. Manna was a writer who managed the financial investments of Hassan el-Turabi and the Sudanese Brothers in Europe. When Manna retired, his partner stayed on as the Director of the association. Manna was replaced by the Algerian Rachid Mesli, a lawyer. He was incidentally the lawyer for Abassi Madani and the Algerian Brotherhood.In 1999 (after the war in Kosovo and the power grab by the Islamists in Grozny),While the first war in Chechnya had been an internal Russian affair in which a few Islamists had taken part,The Chechen jihadists, like Shamil Basayev, had not been trained in Sudan by Bin Laden, but in Afghanistan by the Taliban. Throughout the whole war, they benefited from the "humanitarian" support offered by Necmettin Erbakan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Turkish Millî Görüş, and the "IHH - Human Rights and Freedoms". This Turkish association had been created in Germany under the name of Internationale Humanitäre Hilfe (IHH).After the massacre in Beslan and the death of jihadist leader Shamil Basayev, Millî Görüş and the IHH organised an extravagant funeral service at the Fatih mosque in Istanbul - the body was not present, but tens of thousands of militants attended the ceremony.During this period,But however important these operations may have been, they represented an abasement for the Islamists, who were an integral part of NATO, but at the same time found themselves relegated to the level of anti-American terrorists.These attacks were claimed by a mysterious "Islamic Army for the Liberation of Holy Places". According to US authorities, the attacks had been committed by members of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad in response to the extradition of four of their members.These attacks occurred while the collaboration between Washington and the Islamists was on-going. Osama Bin Laden therefore held onto his bureau in Londonistan until 1999. Situated in the neighbourhood of Wembley, the Advice and Reformation Committee (ARC), served to disseminate Bin Laden's declarations and also to cover the logistical activities of al-Qaeda, including matters of recruitment, payments, and the acquisition of equipment. Among his collaborators in London, we find the Saudi Khalid al-Fawwaz and the Egyptians Adel Abdel Bary (father of the suspected Jihadi John) and Ibrahim Eidarous, three men who were the objects of international arrest warrants, but had nonetheless received political asylum in the United Kingdom.Following the same logic, theThe official version prevailed, although it contains innumerable incoherences. The Justice Secretary assured that the planes were hijacked by the Islamists, despite the fact that, according to the airline companies themselves, none of the suspects were on board.In any case, these events served as the pretext for Washington and London to launch the "Endless War" on terrorism and attack their ex-allies, the Taliban in Afghanistan, and Saddam Hussein's Iraq.For a while, several more or less life-like body doubles kept his image alive, one of whom was himself assassinated in 2005 by Omar Sheikh, according to Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.In August 2002, MI6 organised a conference in London for the Muslim Brotherhood on the theme "Syria for All".After Sayyed Qutb and Abu Musab "the Syrian", theIn 2004, this character, who seems never to have existed, published a work on the Internet, "The Management of Savagery, a chaos theory" [ 7 ]. Although certain authors believed they could recognise the style of an Egyptian writer, it seemed that the book had been written in English, sprinkled with superfluous Qu'ranic quotes, and then translated into Arabic. The "Savagery" in the book's title did not refer to a recourse to terrorism, but a return to the state of nature before civilisation created the state. It was about dragging Humanity back to the time when "Man is a wolf for Man".. The point is to give the impression of a general uprising, a revolution.It will be necessary to rely on the Sharia to signal the passage to a new form of state. During this period, build alliances with all those who are opposed to Power - they must be given weapons. Then the war will become a war of position.This treatise draws onIt places much importance onnotably the use of spectacular violence. In practise,As always in subversive literature, the most interesting aspects are those which are not clearly stated, or quoted only incidentally.By invoking this treatise the Islamists revealed their intent to continue playing a military role on behalf of external forces, but this time on a massive scale.In 2006, the British asked Emir Hamad of Qatar to place his pan-Arab TV channel, al-Jazeera, at the service of the Muslim Brotherhood [ 8 ]. The Libyan Mahmud Jibril, who had trained the royal family to speak in democratic language, was tasked with carefully introducing the Brotherhood into the channel, and creating channels in foreign languages (English, and then later, Bosnian and Turkish), as well as a channel destined for children. The preacher Yusuf al-Qaradawi became the "religious advisor" for al-Jazeera. Of course, the channel broadcast and validated the audio and video recordings of the various "Osama Bin Ladens".During the same period, US troops in Iraq were faced with a growing uprising. After having been utterly demoralised by the suddenness and brutality of the invasion (the "Shock and Awe technique"), the Iraqis were beginning to organise their resistance.An expert in secret operations, he had notably participated in Operation Phoenix in Vietnam, then organised a civil war in Salvador and the Iran-Contras operation in Nicaragua, and guided the collapse of the Free and Sovereign State of Chiapas in Mexico.For the Sunni militia, Steele used the Islamists. From al-Qaeda in Iraq, he armed a tribal coalition, the Islamic Emirate in Iraq (future Daesh), under cover of the Special Police ("the Wolf Brigade").Within a few months,Thereafter, when General David Petraeus took command of the US troops in-country, he designated Colonel James H. Coffman to work with Steele and provide him with reports on the operation, while Brett H. McGurk advised the President directly. The principal heads of the Islamic Emirate were recruited at the detention center at Camp Bucca, but were conditioned at Abu Ghraib prison, according to the "brainwashing" techniques of professors Albert D. Biderman and Martin Seligman [ 9 ].who was Steele's direct superior.The CIA organised the alliances between the Brotherhood and the secular parties or personalities from all the states in the region. At the same time, it connected the two "Gladio" branches by reinforcing the ties between the Western Nazi groups and the Oriental Islamist groups.These alliances were sometimes unstable - for example during the "National Conference of the Libyan Opposition", in London, the Brotherhood was only able to bring together the Islamic group fighting in Libya (al-Qaeda in Libya) and the Wahhabi Senussi Brotherhood. The platform of the programme involved re-establishing the monarchy and making Islam the state religion. More convincing was the constitution of the National Salvation Front, in Berlin, which officialised the cooperation of the Brotherhood and ex-Syrian vice President Abdel Halim Khaddam.Organisations from Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and Russia participated, including the Islamist separatists from Crimea, Adygea, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Ossetia, and Chechnya. Since he could not travel there because of international sanctions against him, Doku Umarov - who had abolished the Republic of Chechnya and proclaimed the Islamic Emirate of Ichkeria - had his contribution read on his behalf.In Lebanon, May-June 2007, the national army began the siege of the Palestinian camp of Nahr al-Bared, after members of Fatah el-Islam had taken refuge there. The combats lasted for 32 days and cost the lives of 76 soldiers, about thirty of whom were decapitated.Numerous spies mingled with the non-violent militants taking part in the expedition, including the IrishThe whole world condemned this act of piracy, under the mocking eyes of the White House. Israel, which had supplied weapons to the jihadists in Afghanistan, and supported the creation of Hamas against Yasser Arafat's PLO,In this way, Netanyahu paid for Operation "Cast Lead," which it had led with Saudi Arabia against the advice of the White House. Finally, the passengers from the Flotilla were freed by Israel. 