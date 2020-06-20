© Newsweek



The Islamists controlled by the Pentagon

"The state protects Islamic Law and applies the Sharia. It imposes Good and fights Evil. It obeys the duties of Islam (...) The defence of Islamism, of society and of the Muslim homeland is the duty of every subject of the King".

The fusion of the two "Gladio" networks and the preparation of Daesh

The preparation of populations to gladly welcome the jihadists supposes the previous construction of a network of mosques and social works, as was done in Algeria before the "civil" war.

The primary military operations require arms, which must be imported beforehand. Above all, after the campaign, the jihadists will have no possibility of acquiring weapons, and even less ammunition. They will therefore need to be supplied from outside.

The administration of the occupied zones supposes the participation of senior executives who have been trained in advance, like those of regular armies tasked with "rebuilding states".

Finally, the war of position supposes the construction of enormous infrastructures which will require a great deal of equipment, materials, engineers and architects.

