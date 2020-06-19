© Fight For Our Lives/Social Media via REUTERS



A New Mexico prosecutor on Wednesday dropped a shooting charge against an Albuquerque man suspected of shooting a protester and called for further investigations after allegations the protester was armed at the time he was shot.Torrez said his office had put out a call for information on allegations Williams was armed."Right now I have no evidence to suggest that he was in any way armed," Torrez said. "The fact that we haven't charged it (shooting charge) today doesn't mean it will not be charged."Torrez filed four new charges against Baca for unlawful carrying of a firearm and battery for allegedly assaulting three women before the shooting.Baca's lawyer Jason Bowles said he would plead not guilty to all charges, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Bowles did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.