Starbucks overrode its long-standing dress code and pledged to sponsor 'Black Lives Matter' merchandise after celebrities and activists threatened to 'cancel' the coffee chain for its perceived lack of wokeness.The company announced on Friday it would sponsor 250,000 'BLM' shirts for its employees and allow buttons supporting the cause,The shirts are intended to "demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity," the executives wrote in a letter on Friday, titled 'Standing together against racial injustice'.Starbucks has long mandated that any buttons or pins worn by the employees have to be issued by the company for "special recognition" or advertising a sponsored event or promotion - such as the ongoing LGBT Pride Month. The policy also prohibits support of causes if it "interferes with safety or threatens to harm customer relations or otherwise unreasonably interferes with Starbucks' public image."This is not the first time Starbucks has had to kneel on the coffee beans for racial justice activists. Back in May 2018, the company closed all of its 8,000 stores across the US for "racial sensitivity training" following an incident in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A manager called the police after two African-American men insisted on using the store bathroom, even though they weren't customers. The altercation was caught on video, which went viral and generated outrage.