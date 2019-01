© YouTube/Fox News

Democratic outrage over Starbucks founder Howard Schultz's presidential campaign shows they care only about power, not political agenda, Fox anchor Tucker Carlson said., Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in his latest remarks on Tuesday."What Democrats really want, what they're not kidding about, at all, is political power... Poor, hapless Howard Schultz and his overfunded midlife crisis just got in their way. So, they have to crush him," Carlson said.Schultz, a billionaire responsible for putting a Starbucks in every strip-mall in America, quit the firm last year. The former coffee kingpin announced on Sunday that he is "seriously considering" a shot at the presidency in 2020, as an independent candidate.Schultz was immediately lambasted by the liberal establishment and media. warned that Schultz would "just split the anti-Trump vote and end up re-electing the president," whileannounced that she would spearhead a Starbucks boycott Potentialappeared on television to plead with Schultz to pull out of contention. "I have a concern that if he did run that essentially, it would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting re-elected," Castro said. "I would suggest to Mr Schultz to truly think about the negative impact that that might make."Schultz's positions are not the problem. Even as a self-described "independent centrist," heThe billionaire candidate rejects universal healthcare and free college tuition, and has called the leftist progressive wing of the Democratic party "un-American.""If you sincerely thought Barack Obama did a great job as president, you'd probably be perfectly happy with Howard Schultz at the helm," Carlson continued. However, the party establishment don't want to risk their only shot at unseating Trump.Neither do some passionate Democratic voters. Schultz was heckled and jeered at his first public appearance as candidate in a Manhattan bookstore on Monday night."Don't help elect Trump, you egotistical, billionaire a**hole," the disgruntled Democrat shouted. "Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite who think they know how to run the world."Carlson concluded that Schultz's 'liberal' opponents are all eschewing the classic liberal concept of welcoming a third candidate in the hope that the best ideas win.