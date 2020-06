© Reuters / Caitlin Ochs

A New York City police officer who was seen in a video shoving a woman to the ground at a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn on May 29 is facing multiple charges, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said.Officer Vincent D'Andraia turned himself in at the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn on Tuesday. He is charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing in the incident the city's police commissioner Dermot Shea has described as "troubling" and "disturbing.""I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement, adding that he "cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right. This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law."Gonzalez said he is "deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault" and "will now seek to hold this defendant accountable."D'Andraia, 28, who lives in Holbrook on Long Island, could not immediately be reached for comment. He reports to the 73rd Precinct, which includes Brownsville, a neighborhood in Brooklyn.He did not enter a plea at his arraignment hearing in criminal court in Brooklyn, where he was released without bail and ordered to stay away from the woman he shoved, Dounya Zayer. He is next due in court on Oct. 15. His attorney, Stephen Worth, did not return requests for comment.In a statement released late Friday, the police commissioner said that D'Andraia and another officer involved in a separate incident on May 30 had been suspended without pay. Shea did not identify the officers. The second officer, who has not been named publicly, was recorded pulling down a man's face mask and then spraying the man in the face with pepper spray during a protest in Brooklyn.He added that the incidents "run counter to the principles of NYPD training, as well as our mission of public safety."The district attorney's office said the incident occurred at approximately 8:44 p.m. near the Barclays Center. D'Andraia was walking with a contingent of police officers assigned to monitor a large crowd of demonstrators.D'Andraia allegedly smacked Zayer's cell phone out of her hand and violently shoved her to the ground, according to investigators. Video of the encounter quickly spread across social media.At a news conference last Tuesday near where the incident occurred, Zayer said she was shoved with such force that she flew out of her shoes, slamming her head onto the street.Zayer said she was hospitalized and treated for a seizure and a concussion.Zayer's lawyer, Tahani Aboushi, told NBC News on Tuesday that although D'Andraia has been arrested and charged, she and her client "are cautiously optimistic and justice remains to be seen.""His commander Craig Edelman who watched the assault is just as culpable," Aboushi said. "We're very concerned that the NYPD has only chosen to transfer Edelman instead of holding him accountable."Aboushi said Zayer "is having a very difficult time" and is still experiencing back and shoulder pain and has been vomiting often.In recent weeks, New York police officers have repeatedly been accused of misconduct against protesters, including driving into a crowd and using excessive force to push them back.Shea apologized at a news conference on Thursday for any instances of misconduct his officers had committed. He also said anti-police rhetoric has raised tension in the city."It encourages fighting the police during lawful arrests, and while all this is going on, we hear silence from so many of our elected officials, it's sickening," Shea said.Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, which represents about 24,000 active officers, in a statement Tuesday took aim at the mayor and department leadership.Representative Yvette Clarke, a Democrat whose district includes Brownsville, said she hoped the investigations lead to the firings of D'Andraia and Edelman."Violence like we witnessed by Officer D'Andraia can escalate to murder," she said. "That's too scary a reality that's already stolen too many lives."