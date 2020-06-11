Puppet Masters
Quite the message: Russia delivers Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 to Syria to tackle Israel's F-16 Fighting Falcons
Zee News
Tue, 02 Jun 2020 12:06 UTC
"In the framework of military and technical cooperation between Russia and Syria, the Russian side handed over the second batch of advanced and modernized MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria, during a ceremony at Hmeimim base. As of June 1, 2020, Syrian pilots will begin to carry out missions on those planes in Syrian airspace," Syrian news agency SANA quoted a senior military officer as saying.
Russian news agency Avia.Pro claimed that with the MiG-29s in its arsenal, Syrian forces will be able to tackle and even get the better of Israel's F-16 Fighting Falcons. According to Avia.Pro the MiG-29s supplied to Syria have better combat capabilities than the F-16s operated by Israel both of which are single-seater jets.
MiG-29, a twin-engine supersonic fighter, is already in service with Russian Aerospace Forces, Indian Air Force (IAF), Uzbekistan Air and Air Defence Forces and Polish Air Force along with several other nations.
Designed and developed during the 1970s, the MiG-29's primary task was to tackle the threat posed by F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon of the United States of America and its allies. Over the last couple of decades, the MiG-29 has been upgraded from its aerial combat role into a potent multirole fighter.
With a maximum speed of more than Mach 2.25 (over 2700 km per hour) and a maximum takeoff weight of 18,000 kilogrammes, the MiG-29 can fly at a height of 18 km. The fighter is armed with one internal 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon with 150 rounds with some variants carrying 100 rounds. The fighter, which has 7 hardpoints for missiles and bombs, can carry up to 4,000 kg of ammunition.
On the other hand, the F-16 Fighting Falcon has one engine but is also a supersonic multirole fighter. The F-16, too, like MiG-29 was developed as an air superiority fighter but later upgraded into a multirole jet. Apart from the United States of America, the major countries operating the F-16 are Pakistan, Israel, Turkey and Egypt.
Reader Comments
So, after typing the above, I just was looking for the comparison photo of a 57 Chevy or similar, and I just found this!
The overall look of the '57 Chevy was inspired by jet fighters. The quarter panels were shaped like the tail of an F-86 fighter.So, here's one: [Link] , a general article: [Link] Cool.
Anyway, anyone who was really there (contra wannabe surfers) will remember, most of all, how damn loud they were! Many waves were lost from not being able to paddle while holding hands over ears! The particularly 'loud' planes were/are the Phantoms, F-15s, F-18s, and A-10s. As I think of it, they're also all two engine planes.
Anyway, despite being a child of the USAF and the US MIC, I always felt that since around post Vietnam War, that the USSR / Russia created way more beautiful airplanes, like the MIG-29.
RC
Comment: This arms delivery sends a heck of a message to Israel, the US and its allies - who continue to seek the destabilization of Syria and other countries in the Middle East. Since Israel is quite unable to speak the language of peace, and continues its aggression apace, the Russians and the Syrians are speaking in a language that can be better understood - but still unlikely to be heeded.
See also: