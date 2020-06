© Ira L. Black/Corbis | Getty Images

Yet somehow, when you have thousands of protesters on top of each other in every major city or gathering in a church in D.C. to set it on fire rather than pray in it, there is no longer a concern of mass spread of this super-deadly pandemic of the millennium?

A new serology test shows that even in New York City, the implied infection fatality rate was only 0.3%.

Not only was the fatality rate exaggerated because it mainly killed those in nursing homes, but the rate of transmissibility was also overstated because it was mainly transferred in hospitals and nursing homes. According to the British government, "The overall reproduction number, R, is in the range 0.5 to 0.9. If health and social care settings are excluded it is likely to be at the lower end of this range." That means that most of the super-contagion we saw was in the hospitals and nursing homes and that the over-panicking, which drove so many people with common colds to the hospital in New York, helped more people catch the virus itself.

It has now become clear that no matter what a state or country has done in terms of opening up their society, it has no bearing on the rate of hospitalizations and deaths. ABC News looked at the 21 states that eased restrictions on May 4 or earlier and found "no major increases in hospitalizations, deaths or % of people testing positive in any of the 21 states." Also, the reopening of schools in 22 countries has not led to any increases in deaths or infections among students and staff.

Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College of London researcher who led the world in pushing lockdown, has now admitted that Sweden has essentially achieved the same result as England without a full lockdown.

In a stunningly honest mea culpa, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg admitted that it was a mistake to shut down the schools and that they acted out of panic. "I probably took many of the decisions out of fear. Worst case scenarios became controlling, and we kept thinking; "how can we be a leader?" she said last Wednesday. A committee of the government concluded that if there were a second wave, there should not be a lockdown, and a cost-benefit analysis showed that despite Norway's relatively few deaths, the lockdown had minimum effect and caused a tremendous amount of collateral damage.

Why did lockdowns not really work in stopping the virus when it was going through the curve, nor did easing the lockdowns hurt when the curve was going down? Because the cake was already baked. CDC Director Robert Redfield now admits, as I long predicted, that the virus had already been spreading in communities throughout January, long before any mitigation efforts could help.

And what about a second wave? Many are beginning to doubt the coming of a great, even more deadly second wave. Why? It turns out that many more people likely got exposed to the virus than originally accounted for in antibody studies because so many people, particularly those with less severe cases, did not produce antibodies to ward off the virus. As some scholars have suggested, it turns out many either warded off the virus with T cells or they had cross-immunity from other coronaviruses. A study by German infectious disease doctors found, "In ~30% of the patients with mild to moderate symptoms, no significant antibodies could be detected in two consecutive analyses. Conversely, out of ten patients without symptoms ... six had no specific antibodies." Another analysis from the University of California also found less antibody presence from those who only got a mild case of COVID-19. There are two important implications to this discovery. First, it means the infection fatality rate is even lower than we think. Second, it means that most people who were susceptible to getting the virus have already gotten it, and the remainder of the population is fully or partially immune, which would mean the virus is done with, at least at the pandemic level.

After the cult of lockdowns and "social distancing," mask-wearing became the new cult, even though our government, including Dr. Anthony Fauci himself, said for months that it was worthless and positively counterproductive for laymen to wear surgical masks. Now the World Health Organization is agreeing with the CDC's original position that healthy people not taking care of the elderly do not need to wear a mask. A recent article published in the New England Journal of Medicine stated, "We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection." It concluded, "In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic." Indeed, Dr. Fauci himself has implied that wearing a mask is mainly a symbolic gesture of virtue-signaling.

It was the biggest news story and most consequential policy decision of our lifetime. The lockdowns destroyed potentially 53% of our GDP paralyzed our health care system , shut down our education system, and induced a physical and mental health crisis along with a social, economic, and labor catastrophe that we still can't begin to conceptualize. Yet we were told it was absolutely necessary for our survival because of the most dangerous virus ever that required these actions to some degree until there is a vaccine or a cure. Well, it appears that we found a cure, though not a medical one.This is why the minute the media found a more exciting narrative to advance their agenda, namely racial strife, not only is the virus is out of the news entirely, but the cult-like devotion to quarantine, wearing masks, and the mind-numbing trope of "social distancing" has been repudiated within hours of the first sacred "protesters" smashing and burning storefronts in Minneapolis last week.Even the media figures who tacitly condemn the violence and the local officials who take some action against the most violent rioters have all elevated the "protesters" to sainthood status. They have allowed them to break curfews and gather in the thousands on top of each other. Politicians have even joined in with them , and there have been group hugging and kneeling sessions with the police.Most of these cities were still under phase one of the shelter-in-place order, and every state still banned large gatherings.Obviously, the question answers itself. The media giveth, and the media taketh away.At the same time, once it ran its course, it was likely over, thanks to inherent and cross-immunity beyond the 10%-20% of the population that it hits. The media shut down those who tried to make this case, so long as this was their issue of the day through which to promote anarchy and tyranny. Now that they have moved on to bigger and better things, the truth of the most devastating policy decision of all time comes out.In fact, "dozens of public health and disease experts," including those who pushed the panic porn of the lockdown, signed an open letter in support of the protests. "White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19," they wrote In that vein, let's catch up on some of the virus news you might have missed in recent days since the magical cure was discovered:Thus, the lockdown scam is over. Feel free to enter a church; just bring a match instead of a prayer book. Feel free to enter a store, just bring a mask; or a brick. After all, it's the symbolism and what's in your heart that counts. Science and law be damned.Daniel Horowitz is a senior editor of Conservative Review. Follow him on Twitter @RMConservative