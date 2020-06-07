© Ira L. Black/Corbis | Getty Images

Yet somehow, when you have thousands of protesters on top of each other in every major city or gathering in a church in D.C. to set it on fire rather than pray in it, there is no longer a concern of mass spread of this super-deadly pandemic of the millennium?

A new serology test shows that even in New York City, the implied infection fatality rate was only 0.3%.

Not only was the fatality rate exaggerated because it mainly killed those in nursing homes, but the rate of transmissibility was also overstated because it was mainly transferred in hospitals and nursing homes. According to the British government, "The overall reproduction number, R, is in the range 0.5 to 0.9. If health and social care settings are excluded it is likely to be at the lower end of this range." That means that most of the super-contagion we saw was in the hospitals and nursing homes and that the over-panicking, which drove so many people with common colds to the hospital in New York, helped more people catch the virus itself.

It has now become clear that no matter what a state or country has done in terms of opening up their society, it has no bearing on the rate of hospitalizations and deaths. ABC News looked at the 21 states that eased restrictions on May 4 or earlier and found "no major increases in hospitalizations, deaths or % of people testing positive in any of the 21 states." Also, the reopening of schools in 22 countries has not led to any increases in deaths or infections among students and staff.

Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College of London researcher who led the world in pushing lockdown, has now admitted that Sweden has essentially achieved the same result as England without a full lockdown.

In a stunningly honest mea culpa, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg admitted that it was a mistake to shut down the schools and that they acted out of panic. "I probably took many of the decisions out of fear. Worst case scenarios became controlling, and we kept thinking; "how can we be a leader?" she said last Wednesday. A committee of the government concluded that if there were a second wave, there should not be a lockdown, and a cost-benefit analysis showed that despite Norway's relatively few deaths, the lockdown had minimum effect and caused a tremendous amount of collateral damage.

Why did lockdowns not really work in stopping the virus when it was going through the curve, nor did easing the lockdowns hurt when the curve was going down? Because the cake was already baked. CDC Director Robert Redfield now admits, as I long predicted, that the virus had already been spreading in communities throughout January, long before any mitigation efforts could help.

And what about a second wave? Many are beginning to doubt the coming of a great, even more deadly second wave. Why? It turns out that many more people likely got exposed to the virus than originally accounted for in antibody studies because so many people, particularly those with less severe cases, did not produce antibodies to ward off the virus. As some scholars have suggested, it turns out many either warded off the virus with T cells or they had cross-immunity from other coronaviruses. A study by German infectious disease doctors found, "In ~30% of the patients with mild to moderate symptoms, no significant antibodies could be detected in two consecutive analyses. Conversely, out of ten patients without symptoms ... six had no specific antibodies." Another analysis from the University of California also found less antibody presence from those who only got a mild case of COVID-19. There are two important implications to this discovery. First, it means the infection fatality rate is even lower than we think. Second, it means that most people who were susceptible to getting the virus have already gotten it, and the remainder of the population is fully or partially immune, which would mean the virus is done with, at least at the pandemic level.

After the cult of lockdowns and "social distancing," mask-wearing became the new cult, even though our government, including Dr. Anthony Fauci himself, said for months that it was worthless and positively counterproductive for laymen to wear surgical masks. Now the World Health Organization is agreeing with the CDC's original position that healthy people not taking care of the elderly do not need to wear a mask. A recent article published in the New England Journal of Medicine stated, "We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection." It concluded, "In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic." Indeed, Dr. Fauci himself has implied that wearing a mask is mainly a symbolic gesture of virtue-signaling.