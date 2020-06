© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former Vice President Joe Biden told supporters during a virtual town hall on Thursday he estimated 10 to 15% of Americans were "not very good people" but said the majority were "decent" people whom the president should work towards uniting.Ryan Wilson, the CEO of the Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia, had asked Biden how he was going to lead differently and what he would do for black Americans, "if it's true that you can't truly lead people if you don't love people.""I love people," Biden replied. He accused President Donald Trump of dividing the country with his words and said that when a leader does that "you're going to get the worst of us to come out,"."The vast majority of the people are decent, and we have to appeal to that and we have to unite people - bring them together," Biden added.