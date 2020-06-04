Robert Kennedy as a Force in World History

"Few have the greatness to bend history itself, but each of us can work to change a small portion of events, and in the total of all those acts will be written the history of this generation. ... It is from numberless acts of courage and belief such as these that human history is shaped. Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring, those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance."

"Let them show the sound, the feel, the hopelessness, and what it's like to think you'll never get out. Show a black teenager, told by some radio jingle to stay in school, looking at his older brother - who stayed in school who is out of a job. Show the Mafia pushing narcotics; put a candid camera team in a ghetto school and watch what a rotten system of education it really is. Film a mother staying up all night to keep the rats from her baby... Then ask people to watch it... and experience what it was like to live in the most affluent society in history - without hope."

"Do we have the right in the United States to say we're going to kill tens of thousands of people, make millions of people, as we have... refugees, kill women and children? I very seriously question whether we have that right... Those of us who stay in the United States, we must feel it when we use napalm, when a village is destroyed and civilians are killed. This is our responsibility."

Choosing to stand with the people totally unprotected, Robert's words held such potent love and empathy that they cut through the anger and rage of the mob resulting in a miracle as Indianapolis became the only major city in which no riots occurred

"I was so despondent and frustrated at King's death, I had to seriously ask myself - can this country be saved? I guess the thing that kept us going was that maybe Bobby Kennedy would come up with some answers for the country... I remember telling him he had a chance to be a prophet. But prophets get shot."