A head teacher says he is "sorry" if homework asking pupils to define types of hardcore pornography led them to undertake inappropriate web searches.Principal Chay Bell stressed the assignment did not require internet research asLeon Dagon was "flabbergasted" when he saw his 13-year-old sister's homework.The work is part of pupils' Personal, Social and Health Education (PSHE) learning, the school said.They were also asked questions about alcohol, drugs and smoking, as part of the homework."The majority of children nowadays will now go on the internet to help them with their homework and if you type that kind of thing on the internet, God knows what's going to pop up."Mr Bell said: "I am genuinely sorry if parents or students have unnecessarily researched any of these phrases and for any offence caused by this mistake."The work was in line with government guidance, but he added: "I have asked that no future PSHE materials contain any potentially sensitive content and will ensure all materials are fully age-appropriate."A spokesman for the Department for Education said it was a matter for the school and had no further comment to make.