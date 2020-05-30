Protesters gathered in front of the Dallas Police Department headquarters on the 1400 block of Lamar St. Friday afternoon for what was initially a peaceful demonstration, but the subsequent march became tumultuous as participants clashed with police officers in riot gear all throughout downtown Dallas.The protest, organized and advertised by the activist group Next Generation Action Network, began Friday evening in front of police headquarters, where local and regional civil rights activists and community organizers spoke to hundreds of people. Speakers levied criticism at both President Donald Trump and his opponent, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, for their stances on civil rights.Because the march was organized in solidarity with George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota who died on May 25 as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, most of the rally focused on police brutality."It's become so common for any black individual to be targeted for racial profiling by police," says protester Melissa Torres, a high school teacher from the Garland area who was in attendance with her child. "And I can tell you that because I lived it, and I've been with people who've lived it."For some, the unrest rooted in this protest was about more than just police brutality. Some of the black protesters in attendance expressed ire over a deeply penetrative culture of racism and white supremacy that can also manifest itself in more subtle ways."I'm just enraged inside," said 25-year-old Irving resident Dani Smith, who is black. "[People] don't understand the struggles of being a kid in elementary school and being criticized for your hair... of working at a fast food restaurant and customers not wanting you to take their order because you're black."It wasn't long before the incrementally thinning crowd walked along Interstate 35E and blocked traffic on both the north and southbound roads. As police confronted the protesters in the vicinity of cars congested in traffic, marchers promptly retreated through Dealey Plaza. Most of the protesters made it to the 200 block of Lamar Street when police blocked off and teargassed adjacent intersections.On the intersection of Lamar Street and Wood Street, four officers on horses dispersed the few lingering protesters, one of whom left while yelling, "Try not to beat your wife when you get home."Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson took to Twitter on Friday night and Saturday morning to address the protest and the subsequent looting: