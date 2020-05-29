© Russia’s Defense Ministry

Russian jets were scrambled to intercept US B-1B Lancer strategic bombers, which approached the country's airspace over the Black and Baltic Seas, with the high-altitude action captured on video.The jets approached the US bombers at a "safe distance," with the move resulting in the B-1Bs reversing their course, the Defense Ministry said as it released the footage.The Russian planes then safely returned to base. The Defense Ministry pointed out that its aircraft acted "in full compliance with the international rules for the use of airspace."