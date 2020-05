© Starni Games



The Russian UN mission in Geneva has criticized a freshly released computer game where players are expected to lead Nazi Germany's forces to "bittersweet victory," with Hitler holding a parade in Moscow.The game was made by the Kiev-based company Starni Games and was released last week. The player, according to the game's description, will "lead the German armed forces, overcoming unthinkable odds and claiming the ultimate bittersweet victory in Europe" during an 80-hour-long campaign.It's a turn-based wargame in terms of gameplay, but also has a storyline that "features many historical personalities" like Erwin Rommel and head of Nazi Germany's air forces (Luftwaffe), Hermann Goering.Some of the battles are historic, but others create an alternative reality in which the Axis is ultimately victorious in Europe.