'Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg'
An alternative reality Nazi military parade in the Red Square in Moscow
The Russian UN mission in Geneva has criticized a freshly released computer game where players are expected to lead Nazi Germany's forces to "bittersweet victory," with Hitler holding a parade in Moscow.

The diplomats blasted the wargame 'Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg' on Tuesday, saying it "glorifies Nazism and international criminals convicted by the Nuremberg Tribunal." The tweet featured a screenshot from an in-game storyline cinematic video showing Adolf Hitler and Nazi top brass standing atop the Lenin Mausoleum in Moscow's Red Square.

The game was made by the Kiev-based company Starni Games and was released last week. The player, according to the game's description, will "lead the German armed forces, overcoming unthinkable odds and claiming the ultimate bittersweet victory in Europe" during an 80-hour-long campaign.

It's a turn-based wargame in terms of gameplay, but also has a storyline that "features many historical personalities" like Erwin Rommel and head of Nazi Germany's air forces (Luftwaffe), Hermann Goering.

Some of the battles are historic, but others create an alternative reality in which the Axis is ultimately victorious in Europe.

Regardless of how creators view Nazism, they did sneak some commentary about current affairs into their game, it seems. In another cinematic video, Nazi generals are shown mocking the Fuhrer behind his back for incompetence and taking credit for their successes. "What matters the most is that we can make Germany great again," one of them remarks, playing on Donald Trump's campaign slogan.