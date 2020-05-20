Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday he does not support Israeli moves to annex territory, his most forceful opposition to the prospect of Israel's government moving forward on sovereignty over the West Bank and Jordan Valley.according to a transcript reviewed by The Hill."The fact is, I will reverse Trump's undercutting of peace."President Trump laid out in the January unveiling of his "Vision for Peace" between Israelis and Palestinians that he would allow Israel to exercise sovereignty over approximately 30 percent of West Bank territory and the Jordan Valley.A joint U.S.-Israeli mapping committee has worked in the intervening months to draw the specific boundaries of the territory the U.S. outlined in its plan.The Trump administration has offered confusing stances over how they see Israel proceeding with annexation, at first saying the government "does not have to wait" to exercise sovereignty to saying any annexation should be done in consultation with the Palestinians."...We think these discussions should be part of the peace process, part of discussions between the Israelis and the Palestinians," State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a briefing with Israeli reporters last week and referring to annexation, according to the Jerusalem Post., the one agenda item that is unrelated to the efforts to contain and combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.On the Tuesday call with the American Jewish community, the vice president called out Israel for harming chances of a negotiated solution with the Palestinians.Biden also called for Palestinian leadership to end incitement against Israelis and to stop rocket attacks coming from the Gaza Strip and need to acknowledge Israel's right to exist."They have to acknowledge flat out Israel's right to exist. Period. As an independent Jewish state, and guarantee the borders," he said.