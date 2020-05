© Alex Wong | Getty Images



In the months since the novel coronavirus started spreading across the world, Bill Gates has been one of the most outspoken public figures with regards to the global response to the pandemic.However, Gates says he wishes he had "done more" to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades. The pandemic has already killed nearly 290,000 people globally, including more than 80,000 in the U.S."I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger," Gates said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Monday.(And Gates and his wife Melinda even shored up their own pandemic plans . "A number of years ago, we talked about, 'What if there wasn't clean water? What if there wasn't enough food? Where might we go? What might we do as a family?'" Melinda Gates told BBC Radio Live in April. "We had prepared, and had some food in the basement in case needed....")Still, Gates now says he wishes he'd been more outspoken to successfully convince world leaders about the potential for a "once-in-a-century pathogen" — which he now believes SARS-CoV-2 to be — to wreak havoc on the world.In March, Gates said the U.S. "did not act fast enough" in its response to the pandemic to avoid taking extreme measures, such as shutting down businesses and issuing stay-at-home orders to millions of Americans. And, in April, Gates chimed in with his belief that President Donald Trump's decision to defund the World Health Organization (WHO) is " as dangerous as it sounds ."Meanwhile, the billionaire has also put his philanthropic efforts to work to help combat the pandemic's spread. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has already committed more than $300 million to help fund the development of coronavirus treatments and vaccines."I'm putting hundreds of millions of the foundation's money into this," Gates told the Journal. "But it's really a governmental thing, just like the defense budget is there to help with an outbreak of war.""I wish the warnings that I and other people gave had led to more coordinated global action," he said.Gates added: