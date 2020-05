Last week, TFTP brought you the story of Port of Seattle Police Officer Greg Anderson, who made a video calling out the bad cops throughout the country who are enforcing mandates in complete violation of the oaths they swore to uphold the constitution. This put a target on his back and in the cross hairs of authoritarians across the country. Now, proving the point that good cops are hard to find and the system is set up to purge them from the ranks, officer Anderson has been terminated.As we reported last week, in the 8 minute video, Anderson says he's "seen officers nationwide enforcing these tyrannical orders.""Every time I turn on the TV I see people getting cited for going to church, for travelling on the roadways, for going surfing, opening their businesses, going to the park with their families, or doing nails out of their own house," Anderson laments.Anderson then reads a portion of the Bill of Rights before going off on his fellow cops."Stopping people and asking for their papers?" Anderson asks. "What is this, 1930's Germany? Are you the Gestapo?"Our power as law enforcement officers is nothing more than a facade," Anderson says in one of the most telling admission we've ever heard from a cop. "It's a badge and a gun."Anderson then makes an ominous prediction of what he thinks will happen if cops continue to stomp on the rights of Americans. Anderson says ifHe then goes on to predict a potential civil war.Anderson, who says he was special forces in Iraq, then implores his fellow cops to wake up to the tyranny they are forcing on the land of the free — before it is too late."You need to ask yourself one question, and that is, 'am I doing the right thing?'"We agree. Seriously asking the above question and scrutinizing your very existence as a law enforcing order follower is one of the best ways to end up on the right side of history. Sadly, however, Anderson's superiors do not want to end up on the right side of history.Anderson says that after he posted the video online, he originally received a ton of praise from his superiors.Anderson says his superiors told him."I know putting something out like that may have gotten a lot of attention, but it was so grounded in integrity and liberty that I thought no one would have an issue with it," Anderson said., however, and he says just three hours after he received the praise, their tone shifted."The video is up to 400,000 views,"When Anderson asked why such a positive message to law enforcement should be removed, he saysAnderson gave his superior a resounding "no.""I can't take down the video, because if you believe in something, even though it costs you everything......I can't go back on speaking from my heart." he said."Take the video down, accept a letter of reprimand, or, we are going to take a completely different approach to this," Anderson was told.Anderson said he was then called by the chief of police who told him that if "Anderson then said, "maybe I'm not meant to be a police officer in the state of Washington."Shameful.Anderson's action of standing by his words is an act of heroism. As we stated previously, Anderson's message last week was powerful, but it was all words and no action.Naturally, lots of people are angry and the Port of Seattle Police Department's Facebook page is inundated with comments. What's more, a gofundme has been setup to help the officer out as well.This is a sad day in the land of the free. Please share this article to show what happens to good cops who try to get their fellow officers to support freedom.