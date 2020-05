© Boston Herald



Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks it's past time for Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff to step down.Carlson refused to mince words on the Friday edition of his show, blasting Schiff for his role in advancing conspiracy theories about a hidden back channel between Russia and the Trump administration."Adam Schiff is a sociopath," Carlson said. "He will do or say anything to achieve power. He is unfit to hold office. He should resign."Schiff, who led the House Intelligence Committee's inquiry into President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, attempted to slow the release of 53 pages of transcripts this week pertaining to his role in the Russian investigation.