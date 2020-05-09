Schiff
© Boston Herald
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff
Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks it's past time for Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff to step down.

Carlson refused to mince words on the Friday edition of his show, blasting Schiff for his role in advancing conspiracy theories about a hidden back channel between Russia and the Trump administration.

"Adam Schiff is a sociopath," Carlson said. "He will do or say anything to achieve power. He is unfit to hold office. He should resign."


Carlson showed a 30-second video montage of Schiff suggesting he had "evidence" of collusion between Russian officials and the Trump administration. The Fox News host added that it was "fairly obvious at the time if you were following closely" because the Democrat never produced the evidence he promised. Carlson argued he failed to show proof of collusion because there was none.

"Schiff knew there was nothing substantial at the core of the Russian collusion story. At the very center, it was hollow, it was a sham. Schiff never even suggested this in public, instead, he did the opposite. He spent years on television telling you: 'It was totally real, shut up,'" said Carlson.

Schiff, who led the House Intelligence Committee's inquiry into President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, attempted to slow the release of 53 pages of transcripts this week pertaining to his role in the Russian investigation.