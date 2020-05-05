plane shadow
According to Kenyan news outlet Kahawa Tungu, the plane was a light Kenyan Embraer 120 aircraft with six people onboard.

Seven people have perished after a plane carrying aid supplies crashed in southern Somalia, Reuters quoted a security official as saying. The official provided no further details about the incident, who the plane belonged to or what kind of aid it carried.

Kenya's Kahawa Tungu previously reported that the plane was brought down by a rocket-propelled grenade launched by Ethiopian forces. The media outlet understands that the plane was brought down by mistake.

​The Embraer 120 plane belonging to African Express was reportedly downed while landing in the town of El Bardale. Ethiopian forces controlling the town were unaware that the plane was scheduled to land there, according to the Kenyan media outlet.